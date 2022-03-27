A View from the Hudson: I know what you did last Monday

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, it’s early spring and the weather temporarily unites America, we become more unum than pluribus as we dance to the rhythm of photosynthesis, so Viva glorious spring. I wondered how you (interesting person that you are) and America spent the first Monday of spring.

I asked Google.

Hours before the sun’s rays struck the tops of the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Earth turned the United States, time zone by time zone into spring’s first Monday. For most Americans this all happened while they were in bed asleep, well into rapid eye movement accompanied by slight shifts of their positions in bed. At this point, their awareness of morning was vague and their hair was a mess.

Russia was already up, the guy who sits at a long table was bombing Ukrainian hospitals and kindergartens as he watched his morning oatmeal tested for poison. Japan was going home to rest up for Tuesday. In a small cubical at the White House, colored graphs tucked in office folders showed the stair-step picture of unemployment and climbing inflation.

Any hopes among our enemies that America would not rise that morning was quickly dashed. By early light, the first 144 million bed covers were thrown back, 42 million cigarettes burned, 200 million cups of coffee were poured, 330 million boxers, briefs and panties were pulled up, and 350 million socks lay clean and waiting in drawers.

In the Executive Bedroom, the 39-percent-approved president analyzed his sock options, having made a vague election promise to pull his pants on one leg at a time. He slipped into a pair of polished Cole Haan’s and hoped today he would step in nothing deeper than his shoes.

Meanwhile, daylight spread over the east coast, then the Midwest and to the scenic Pacific. Lights came on in millions of homes, duplexes, apartments, condominiums, and county jails. Millions of throats were cleared, noses blown, teeth were brushed, plates rattled, and long strips of bacon were laid to crackle on hot skillets over medium-high heat. Women sighed, packed lunches, and tied little shoelaces. Millions of men sipped coffee while searching for their car keys.

As the nation approached noon there was a general mood shift to apathy and then resignation as lunch was purchased mostly with credit cards. More than $1.3 billion in debt was incurred.

After lunch interest in the day began to lag.

There was a 25 percent jump in procrastination — “Don’t know” was up by a third, “Whatever” and “Really!?” rallied with a slight increase while “Maybe” showed huge gains.

By mid-afternoon, 40 percent had lost faith in the political process but searches for missing people continued and a fifth-grade soccer game, in Phoenix, ended early. Nearly every hospital in the country reported the birth of a child.

Late afternoon arrived but few Americans took notice, though some regret was felt by local people stuck on Interstate77 between Mooresville and Statesville. In Seattle, a child awoke from a nap and said her first word which generated more than 1.5K “Likes” on Facebook.

Of the 200 million Americans that went out for the evening, 59 percent had a “good time”, 26 percent had an “okay time”, and 15 percent experienced boredom. The majority of Americans returned home at a reasonable hour to some form of pleasure — 250 million watched television.

Then America went to bed. It was tired.

Though you may have hit a few bumps, any day spent in this free country is a blessing, and we should all be thankful to have been part of it. Stay sweet.

Readers can write to Joe at Joehudsn@gmail.com and Facebook (View from the Hudson). He is author of “Big Decisions are Best Made with Hot Dogs.”