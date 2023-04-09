I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, me, a poor wayfaring stranger traveling through this land of churches and civic groups playing music and telling stories and it improves my attitude.

I stand in front of an audience and begin singing “My country ‘tis of thee” and by the time I get to “’tis” they join in and are happy to do it. They thought I’d do stand-up humor and stories and here we are singing about America, they know the words, and it’s a thrilling moment.

Most churches I perform in have Protestant origins and when Martin Luther went all Reformation on everybody, he merged congregational singing with Latin liturgies and wore big robes yet here they are, believers harmonizing in English as sopranos, tenors, and basses, no organ, most wearing jeans and sweaters, and they love it. By the time we sing our land is bright with freedoms holy light and she’s coming ‘round the mountain and remember Davy Crockett killed a bear, songs they haven’t sung since grade school, it always occurs to me some of these wonderful people do not think or vote the way I do, and I say — No. Big. Deal.

Some voted for a confused man who constantly makes blunders and gaffs at press conferences. Some voted for a New Yorker who hurls rhetoric like grenades. Neither man would know “Blessed Assurance” if it bit him in the rear.

Doesn’t matter.

I love the audience.

I begin “Mine eyes have seen the coming of the glory of the Lord” and they sing with pride. Sometimes we’re in a big church with an organ the size of a cement truck and here stands this newspaper columnist with a six-string guitar singing “On Top of Old Smokey,” tells a story about his first kiss (on the lips), then we all sing “I’ll Fly Away” and our spirits seem to take flight. It’s a wonderful feeling.

I like that feeling, so I’m giving up stress.

Whales are dying, penguins are running out of ice, and tigers are going extinct — learn to enjoy sparrows and squirrels. Great airplanes crash into mountains, there is no such thing as 24-hour dry cleaning, you tell Alexa you need flour and she gives you the number of a local florist. Get over it. Stay focused.

This, young people, is the wonder of being my age, having the ability to disengage from life’s tragedies and troubles. Embrace the ordinary and sing.

It is a foolish chicken who attends the First Fox Covenant Church. It’s best we meet each other as individuals, dear reader, and we show respect, make small talk, then larger talk and I ignore some disagreeable remark and we move on. Judging others is poison, a good heart is of great value, feelings of kindness are a lamp unto my feet, and warm smiles germinate the seeds of friendship. But if a crowd gathers of ruffled feathers and small heads with sharp little beaks, then I’ll show myself to the door thank you very much.

Many columnists write about corruption and politics. It’s not their job to report on happiness and respect, you need to experience that first hand and I do, standing among strangers who don’t all see things my way, but I feel their kindness.

The North Carolina House and Senate open with prayer. I think they should include “The Star Spangled Banner.” When people reach for that difficult high note at “land of the freeeee!” voices crack, it sounds like a gathering of screech owls.

And just like that, everybody is equal.

Hey, it couldn’t hurt.