A View from the Hudson: Happy man eats his way through politics

These days those two words are applied to every cell of a person’s being and is apparently unchangeable until the Second Coming. We know this is wrong thinking, yet it’s accepted by many.

When I go to the movies, I purchase a conservative amount of popcorn but I always get a liberal amount of melted butter on it. The two enhance each other. I smile at the server and ask they run the popcorn through the butter twice, please. We don’t get into politics. I make liberal and conservative both work for my tasty benefit and I’ve got the tight pants to prove it.

People forget there was a time when donkeys and elephants performed under the same tent. They were good joke material. And everybody laughed.

Why shut ourselves off from each other? It’s a great time to be alive.