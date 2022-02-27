A View from the Hudson: Happy man eats his way through politics

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, an energetic wave with a big smile because I am happy, and determined to stay that way.
Frightful warnings of crowded Intensive Care Units, a fresh plague of COVID and Omicron, both raging in the streets, but a person can’t live a full life in a closet and last week my wife and I decided to go out to a new restaurant, Fresh Chef, and it was an excellent thing to do. The service was first rate and the food wonderful. Future dining for me will be penitential meals because my pants have become too tight, cheeseburgers are hanging over my belt, and if I want to remain mobile it’s time for celery, tree bark, and kombucha tea. Nevertheless, I was taking a bite of blackened mahi-mahi when I overheard an angry conversation at the table behind me.
A young woman informed her friends that in no way could “that person” come to her house as long as he supported a certain conservative party. They could never be friends unless his thinking became more liberal.
A troubling conversation of our time. We seem to use the words ‘conservative’ and “liberal’ a lot these days.
Regarding those two words, I am happily neither and both.
Back in the day those two words, according to Ann Nelson, my English teacher, were used as adjectives. A banker may be fiscally conservative, and a person may obtain a liberal arts degree.
These days those two words are applied to every cell of a person’s being and is apparently unchangeable until the Second Coming. We know this is wrong thinking, yet it’s accepted by many.
When I go to the movies, I purchase a conservative amount of popcorn but I always get a liberal amount of melted butter on it. The two enhance each other. I smile at the server and ask they run the popcorn through the butter twice, please. We don’t get into politics. I make liberal and conservative both work for my tasty benefit and I’ve got the tight pants to prove it.
People forget there was a time when donkeys and elephants performed under the same tent. They were good joke material. And everybody laughed.
Why shut ourselves off from each other? It’s a great time to be alive.
The most wonderful thing I have today that I’ve never had before is old age. I’ve lived long enough to be amazed at my TV, all 127 available channels, each with hundreds of shows and movies, and my cell phone, the size of a box of travel mints, offers every streaming music format known to mankind, it offers weather reports, books on request, and unlimited podcasts. I am thankful for cholesterol medicine and blood pressure pills that keep me chugging along quite nicely and for YouTube, which just now played the original video of the Beatles performing “Let It Be” and all it took was googling a few words and Paul McCartney appeared on my laptop, singing music with words you can understand and a melody you can hum. An icon of my youth singing in front of me, looking straight into my eyes.
Anyway, life is good and so are you, dear reader, which make life’s moments even sweeter when I dine with my wife, or wave at you, or watch clouds drift by with geese sounding in the distance.
Right now, I am going to place a conservative amount of ice cream in a bowl, then cover it liberally with warm chocolate. I’m glad we got to the end of this story together. Stay sweet.
(Readers can write to Joe at Joehudsn@gmail.com and Facebook (View from the Hudson). He is author of “Big Decisions are Best Made with Hot Dogs”)
