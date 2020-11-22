A VIew from the Hudson: Gratitude, the gravy of thanksgiving

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

My parents did not encourage complaint — “Other children have it worse than you,” my mother said, referring to kids in China, Africa, and New York City. She also said, “If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all.” Which put the nix on my becoming a political journalist, music critic, or a safety inspector.

My parents grew up during the Great Depression, a time when everyone was hard pressed, barely getting by, you did not complain because everybody else was in the same boat and according to my father, “We were so poor we didn’t know any better.” They killed their own hogs for meat, gathered eggs, and stored sweet potatoes in the ground. They did this cheerfully and joked about life’s hardships.

We now live in an age of Severe Sensitivity. People have been fired for looking sideways at someone. People have been offended by books they’ve never read, and by historical events they’ve never studied. You hesitate to open a door for a lady because the last such act (a month ago) resulted in an angry accusation of stereotyping women. That can ruin your afternoon.

It’s time to lighten up, try some cheerfulness and gratitude for a change.