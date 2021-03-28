A VIEW FROM THE HUDSON: Grateful for dry clothes and a recliner

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved but that was yesterday, the sun was bright and warm.

Now it’s dark out and I’m the only one up, Her Majesty deep in slumber, so I’ve got to make my own breakfast, not my wife’s good breakfast, but a sad omelet and coffee that wants to be left alone. The eggs take skill and as a young man I tried to hone my skills on guitar but ended up in government administration thus saving the American music industry from slow sales. Nevertheless, I feel good about my life, sitting here in a bathrobe at 5:30 a.m.

We are in Lent, but I feel we’ve been in Lent since a year ago when we and some friends were going on a Mississippi riverboat cruise and someone whispered the word “pandemic” in our ear. I put my steamboat gambler’s hat back in the closet and Louise and I shunned restaurants and church and set out to become best friends, roomies, and cellmates.

When you’re in a lockdown your options are limited to being best friends or putting drain cleaner in your scrambled eggs. Drain cleaner is not an easy death.

