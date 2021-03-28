A VIEW FROM THE HUDSON: Grateful for dry clothes and a recliner

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved but that was yesterday, the sun was bright and warm.
Now it’s dark out and I’m the only one up, Her Majesty deep in slumber, so I’ve got to make my own breakfast, not my wife’s good breakfast, but a sad omelet and coffee that wants to be left alone. The eggs take skill and as a young man I tried to hone my skills on guitar but ended up in government administration thus saving the American music industry from slow sales. Nevertheless, I feel good about my life, sitting here in a bathrobe at 5:30 a.m.
We are in Lent, but I feel we’ve been in Lent since a year ago when we and some friends were going on a Mississippi riverboat cruise and someone whispered the word “pandemic” in our ear. I put my steamboat gambler’s hat back in the closet and Louise and I shunned restaurants and church and set out to become best friends, roomies, and cellmates.
When you’re in a lockdown your options are limited to being best friends or putting drain cleaner in your scrambled eggs. Drain cleaner is not an easy death.
Back in the day when I was building a career and we were raising three boys we saw little of each other, we passed in the hallway with a nod of acknowledgement, but now those days are over. Here we are. We sit at the kitchen table, she points to the corner of her mouth indicating I have food hanging from mine and I wipe it away with a napkin. A good feeling. After 31 years of marriage, it’s nice to still be noticed.
When the virus has been slayed and we show our faces, I intend to go on living the small life we found this past year. I’ll go see my mother and sisters in eastern North Carolina but home is where the heart is and when you travel you learn that wherever you go, you don’t belong. You fly to London but you’re not British. You fly to Boston and they say you talk funny — you don’t belong. Same with Florida, a land of snakes and bright plaids.
Back in my oat sowing days, I once camped out on a mountain top in the Blue Ridge Parkway. I wanted to find my calling in life by seeking solitude and reflection, but white bolts split the night sky and wind and sheets of rain destroyed my tent. I was cold and wet and after the storm passed, I looked up and saw an airplane high in the night sky, full of warm dry passengers, and I longed to be on that airplane. Now whenever there is a blowing rain storm outside, I remember that night and am grateful for dry clothes and my recliner.
I have friends, people better than myself, that are engaged in fighting pollution, gender discrimination, global warming, who seek to bring enlightenment to the lives of simple folk such as myself and I admire them for it, but their conversations are always intense, not open to discussion. They are living large and I’ve chosen to live small, among the forgiving.
My people were stoic Baptist farmers, people who invented social distancing by avoiding dances less we enjoy them and abandon our families for unfiltered cigarettes and beer — but in a pandemic, quarantined with your BFF, distance is available only when you sleep.
Soon she’ll awake, and we’ll enjoy our home and another day together. A good life. Lord, forgive us if we do not love your blessings enough.
