A View from the Hudson: Forget vacations and T-shirts, bring on winter

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, thrilled that our first cold snap arrived last week and summer is over (yay!), we can put away the dumb T-shirts (“It was me I let the dogs out”) and regain some decorum. The chill of October is invigorating, makes me feel upbeat, like walking down the street and hearing a child play Chopin’s “Piano Sonata No. 2” instead of that usual gosh-darn Mozart etude. Finally, better days are here.

Summer is enjoyable for about a month but it raises hopes of bliss that can never be met — the perfect tan, weight loss, picnics without ants — and then it’s time to return to reality. Besides, bliss is available through pharmaceutical enhancement but it’s nothing to hang your hat on. It leads to thoughts in rambling sentences. You become stupid.

I’m no spring chicken, I didn’t just fall off the cabbage wagon, so listen up. I have for your viewing pleasure snapshots of wretched vacation trips — kayaking down the New River in a cloud of mosquitoes — the weekend at the beach, rain coming down in sheets. And then there was Key West, where a very white man can lay by the pool for 15 minutes and open the door to a world of pain and spend the week in a hotel room, avoiding all physical contact, making small whimpering sounds.

The lesson is obvious. Vacations can be horrors. Stay home, read books. If you need to travel, get a room in Boise and take a book with you. There’s a potato museum there unlike any you’ve ever seen. It’ll do. Don’t be snooty.

The problem with summer vacations is that you feel you’re missing something they have in London, Paris, Australia, Cancun or Busch Gardens, but in fact it’s right in your home. The beauty of winter is all about getting home and staying there while the snow storm approaches and dreadful warnings are broadcast and when you arrive home having escaped the killer storm, your children who’ve treated you with disdain for weeks now throw their arms around you weeping in great sobs of gratitude, orphanhood and selling pencils on the street corner for food has been avoided.

You are now loved.

Snow and ice storms give us perspective. In the south they make us giggly. Four inches of snow, school closings, the mercury falling into an abyss, makes us happy, we turn cartwheels.

You don’t come home from London turning cartwheels. You come home with the knowledge that you can’t speak proper English. But a good winter in the south is an adventure, icy sidewalks are treacherous, you must walk slowly, flat-footed, or you could slip and land at an odd angle and end up in rehab for nine months with an injury so unique Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem names an orthopedic ward for you.

The knowledge that you are not in control on an icy road weigh on your mind. So, you drive slowly, very southern, and you make it home through the storm to your weeping family. They bring you hot chocolate and your favorite slippers. The wind howls, logs are on the fire, the dog lies at your feet, children nestle beside you napping, and your spouse winks in an intimate way.

This is what life is all about. The slippers are optional, the logs and fire can be digitally animated, the dog could be a TV commentary on bass fishing, but you need the cold of a southern winter to inspire nestling and the suggestive wink.

Vacations? Just stay home and wait for winter.