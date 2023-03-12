I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved. It’s March, the barren no-man’s land between winter and spring when we anticipate the arrival of bluebirds and outdoor grilling that bring out the niceness in us.

Our mothers taught us all to be nice people. We all knew what that meant.

Around the age of 15, we thought niceness was uncool and guys may have thought niceness was delaying our development as sex symbols and we may have stumbled around in the dark for a while, being nice and trying to hide it, yet eventually we turned out to be basically a nice person, or maybe a nice once-you-get-to-know-him sort of person. Or not.

Nevertheless here I am, a newspaper columnist raised in the book of Psalms, who likes to think nobody is immune to friendship and niceness, not even balloon-flying North Koreans or the creators of computer security systems that have driven me to the brink of madness, forgetting the password for my laptop and having to replace the password and confirm my identity by typing in a six-digit code sent to me by text on my cellphone and now the phone refuses to unlock and accept the code I believed was the correct password. “Unlocknow!” should have worked.

I do not have classified documents stored on my laptop or boxed up in my garage beside the bottle of weed killer. I do, however, being politically moderate, receive requests for donations from both Republican and Democratic politicians and organizations something like People United for Diversity and Inclusivity in Newspaper Columns (PUDINC) none of which are subversive, they’re simply people unable to laugh.

My conservative and liberal friends are all aging and they’re perfectly nice people but we talk about the same old same old — redone, repeated, rehashed, recycled, repeated, rehashed, recycled, et cetera. Ours is the talk of swollen joints, grandkids and colonoscopies.

I think I need to broaden my social circles, expand my horizons.

I recently realized I do not have a single friend who is furious over Justin Bieber’s cancellation of his Justice World Tour. Not one. Nobody. Nor do any of them await announcements regarding congressional hearings into what, in these everything-political times, could possibly become Biebergate.

I’ve tried to be fashionably offended about Bieber’s cancellation. I guess it would help if I reached out to some Bieber fans but I’m not good at texting. I use only one finger and they text over 60 w.p.m. with both thumbs and even sitting beside them they’d rather text than talk and I’d lag behind, they’d get impatient, roll their eyes, then text “C.U.”, mount their skateboards and they’d be gone.

I’m feeling a bit smothered by political correctness, technology and synthesized songs with three-note melodies accompanied with flashing lights and pyrotechnics. I want to go where I can see more of the world before I start the long, grim slide to assisted living.

So, I’m headed out to the territories.

I’m going to join up with the old gang near Cactus Gulch, just saddle up and go. I want to be with people who talk with their mouths, who know the words to the same songs I know, like “Freight Train” or “City of New Orleans”, “Me and Bobby McGee” and “I’ll Fly Away”. Songs about hearing the train acomin’ and feel the wind in my face. I’m high-tailing it out of here and drive through small farm towns where good people smile and wave as you pass by.

After all, the journey is the reward, my darlings, so don’t ever stop.

Back in two weeks.