A View from the Hudson: Flushed with the joy of living, mostly

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, it was 94 degrees outside and some friends had given us a bag of homegrown tomatoes.
Later another friend called to complain though with some guilt, after they learned I had just returned from a medical clinic which turned out to be a wonderful experience, not bad at all, but they felt awkward complaining about oppressive humidity and deer eating their tomatoes. They apologized, feeling that a throat scoping procedure trumped tomato-stealing deer.
But they were wrong.
Earlier the capable Dr. Natili performed a regular checkup for a spot in my throat that can’t decide if it wants to go away, become cancer, get an apartment — whatever — and she pronounced me healthy. I walked through the lobby of the valley of the shadow of death into the parking lot where the Lord prepared for me a table loaded with joy and I couldn’t help but feel happy like Dorothy did in “The Wizard of Oz”. I wanted to embrace family and tell Toto everything was alright. Instead, I sashayed across the parking lot singing Steppenwolf’s “Born to be Wild” (Get your motor runnin’ ...). My apologies to the startled lady in the parked Subaru.
I was, as they say, “flushed with the joy of living”.
I have always expected to be a cranky curmudgeon in my old age — I’m quite capable — but instead I’m amazed and ecstatic about life. It’s delicious and joyful and I carried that feeling to church Sunday and sang all the hymns at the top of my cracked tenor voice.
When you’re marinating in joy it’s like sudden age reversal. I felt like I was nineteen again, my college age, when I played in coffee houses with a twelve-string guitar attempting to perform “The Boxer” exactly like Paul Simon. How’d that go? I’m now 68 years old and writing newspaper columns. But I feel nineteen.
As for tomato thieves, that’s serious. I grew up on a farm where we enjoyed homegrown tomatoes, sweet corn, watermelons straight off the vine and okra. We were landowners, not apartment people. We knew the difference in fresh tomatoes and those they strip mine down in Florida with earth moving equipment and dynamite.
But I had ambition. I wanted to leave the farm, to rise above farmers and gardeners, I wanted to work in an air-conditioned office with a desk that had more than one telephone sitting on it. So, I did.
Now I no longer see that as being superior to growing fresh tomatoes and crops. Nature, family farms and gardens, all demonstrate and praise God’s marvelous gift of life. An office desk does not.
Meanwhile Bambi struggles with habitat loss, becomes homeless, gets a tattoo, and hangs out with nefarious deer stealing homegrown tomatoes so people pay $5 for commercial “tomatoes” in plastic containers. This causes a growing number of people to believe Satanic socialists are using garden produce to ingest us with microchips.
I do not.
A man who walks through a lobby of sick distressed people, comes out whole, and returns home is like Dorothy, grateful for family and ordinary things like blueberry muffins, humidity, sounds, a glass of iced tea, a neighbor walking her small dog, and the police officer waving as he drives by.
Life is good and a trip to the doctor’s office confirms it so enjoy every tomato you can.
Now when I ride by a farm and see a sign “Homegrown tomatoes — turn here” I laugh, my heart grows full, and I feel good way down deep inside. It’s a glimpse of Heaven.
Readers can write to Joe at Joehudsn@gmail.com and Facebook (View from the Hudson). He is author of “Big Decisions are Best Made with Hot Dogs”.