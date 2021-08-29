A View from the Hudson: Flushed with the joy of living, mostly

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, it was 94 degrees outside and some friends had given us a bag of homegrown tomatoes.

Later another friend called to complain though with some guilt, after they learned I had just returned from a medical clinic which turned out to be a wonderful experience, not bad at all, but they felt awkward complaining about oppressive humidity and deer eating their tomatoes. They apologized, feeling that a throat scoping procedure trumped tomato-stealing deer.

But they were wrong.

Earlier the capable Dr. Natili performed a regular checkup for a spot in my throat that can’t decide if it wants to go away, become cancer, get an apartment — whatever — and she pronounced me healthy. I walked through the lobby of the valley of the shadow of death into the parking lot where the Lord prepared for me a table loaded with joy and I couldn’t help but feel happy like Dorothy did in “The Wizard of Oz”. I wanted to embrace family and tell Toto everything was alright. Instead, I sashayed across the parking lot singing Steppenwolf’s “Born to be Wild” (Get your motor runnin’ ...). My apologies to the startled lady in the parked Subaru.

I was, as they say, “flushed with the joy of living”.