I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, it’s February and with cold weather comes adversity. The skies seem to stay dark like God redecorated the world in a gun metal gray. As a bonus, a stomach virus is going around that causes vomiting, low self-esteem, and what your grandpa would grin and call “the trots.”

In fact, I have a case of it right now, and I apologize if I must suddenly cease writing and run to what my grandmother would have called “the privy.” This provides frequent opportunities to catch articles I may have missed in out-of-date magazines.

The rest of my current troubles are small, a daily flood of junk email — ads for apocalypse survival kits, free loans, hernia creams, an app that tells you if your cat is depressed — a steady stream of small print garbage. But things could be worse.

I grew up on a farm where winter and adversity slowly tried to kill you. You accepted winter the way you accepted your looks, nothing you could do about it.

Winter on our farm was intense and gave you a shot of determination. Could you survive? Yes, but only if you really wanted to.

There was no TV weather forecasting for people on the farm, just a sudden sense of doom and old people saying their bones ached while my mother inventoried jars of canned beans, corn and okra. Severe cold weather gets your attention and forces intelligent adaptation to real-life by threatening untold misery if, for example, you venture outdoors in your bloomers to tinkle in the bushes.

So, with jaw set and mind focused you trudged outside to do chores at six in the morning, the air still sharp with the cold bite of the night, the sun had yet to rise and bring you hope. My job involved lugging a large axe to the water troughs and break what had frozen overnight so the hogs could drink. The big brutes would stand in the unheated shelters and watch me. I remember one 400-pound Berkshire boar hog, his eyes glared at me while icicles hung from his huge snout. His entire expression seemed to say “It’s freezing. I’m miserable here. Kill me already.” I swung the axe and instead broke the trough of ice and his big head drooped — you could just see the disappointment on his face.

My father thrived on adversity and winter was his special challenge. If you could not see your breath while you worked outside then I always felt he wanted to call the whole thing off and wait for a colder day. He would put on long johns, two pairs of pants, a heavy flannel shirt, winter coat, gloves, a hat and stand bundled up, watching me repair broken gates, my hands numb from the cold and he’d say “Winters just don’t get cold like they used to…”

Days of old fashion farming, cows with names like Clarabelle and beloved old mules are a thing of the past. Family farms are fast disappearing now, leaving sweet memories.

However, we are blessed to live in a time of wonder drugs and I’ve taken some for my illness and retired to the warm bed with my wife.

I cut out the light and imagine myself helping my father harness our old mule, Amos. It’s a warm early morning, time to work in the tobacco fields. My father smiles, I pull on the reins, and the harness jingles as Amos walks towards green rolling fields that seem to stretch into forever, and then there is peace, and nothing more.