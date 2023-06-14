I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, thinking Father’s Day arrives Sunday and I remember it was a bigger deal when I was a kid because fathers knew more then so they changed the oil in the family car and did plumbing and carpentry and general repairs around the house. They installed A/C window units, strapped TV antenna to chimneys, repaired heating furnaces with a hammer and loud profanity, handled finances, drove the family car on vacation, and loaded the suitcases on top of the car. Suitcase stacking was an art back in the day.

Now, Father’s Day is a token holiday, as when you’re sitting in a social gathering, maybe church before the service begins and someone turns and says, “When is Father’s Day? Sometime in June, right?” and you, a father, say, “I have no idea, June, maybe October?” And the conversation stops right there.

Mother’s Day is the big event when large 18-wheel tanker trucks full of French perfume pull up to the loading docks of bottling plants, restaurants double their staff and executives of greeting card companies open bottles of champagne and spray everyone in the board room. Compared to Fathers’ Day, when someone gives you a generic neck tie that comes with a complimentary bottle of cologne that smells like bleach. The price tag, still on the box, shows $1.99.

Women, as any sane man knows unless you live in a mine shaft, run the world. Women rule. Never has a man laid down an object in a home that a woman has not moved. Women decide what we shall eat and what chair you may sit on depending if you’re wearing dirty jeans or clean khakis, and a man’s opinion is of no more use than that of a pet gerbil.

Compared to my father I am a pathetic person who spills small volumes that need wiping up before table tops are ruined. Plumbing and electric problems, my wife keeps the names of professionals on speed dial. I ask my 15-year-old granddaughter to show me how to install an app.

I am occasionally called on to remove dead bodies of small rodents and to kill invading spiders. I’m handy for putting away casserole dishes that go on a very high shelf. I can say table grace in three different versions for variety’s sake. I install the leaf in our dining table when my wife decides we’re entertaining dinner guests.

My father was vocal about destroying communism using nuclear weapons while I became politically moderate and therefore my freedom of expression is now severely restricted as I constantly edit my conversations to make sure I haven’t marginalized anyone. Because I grew up in a church-going community I never learned to curse fluently but I can mutter one or two phrases on occasion. I’m old, I don’t know current slang like “Gucci” and “vibe check” and “YOLO” — it’s a wonder that I can manage to stammer out a complete sentence.

My father was a war veteran and a farm boy. I was a compulsive reader which was almost like styling around in high heels and furs, but I put in my time plowing corn and feeding hogs.

Today, things are different.

I travel through airports and observe the gentleness of fathers with small children and see the sweetness and patience. My father’s generation were not huggers though I was loved.

I recently purchased a device advertised on TV that opens jar lids “effortlessly” so this morning I sit in the kitchen hoping someone will ask me to unscrew a lid. I’ve read the instructions carefully. Happy Father’s Day.