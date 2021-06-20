A View From the Hudson: Eric Wilson is the guy down the street selling hot dogs

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, it’s summer and I have thwarted winter’s attempt to depress me.
Amazon’s CEO, Jeff Bezo, plans to thwart gravity in a trip to outer space in his six-passenger rocket ship with the world’s wealthiest paying as much as $30 million to spend 10 minutes in space with Jeff, or so says “The Wall Street Journal”, but me, I’m now going down the street to Wilson’s Weenie Wagon for a hot dog.
Jeff is probably having his space suit altered.
Wilson’s Weenie Wagon is a hot dog stand run by ex-Navy Eric Wilson, so there’s a story behind that, whereas Jeff Bezo’s story is over my head. Really. What do you do with your day when you’re worth $187 billion? Eric sells hot dogs at the old Interstate-40 (I-40) Farmers Flea Market — that’s what he does.
Since ‘03 Eric’s been selling hot dogs perfectly grilled (as our Lord intended they be) with chopped fresh onions, fresh hot chili, fresh slaw, and tangy yellow mustard. You get to stand in line and chat with people while you wait your turn. There’s no charge for that.
Eric was watching a PBS documentary about hot dogs one night and decided Statesville needed some simple food that would hug your soul. With hard work, a quick smile, and a hot grill his green and yellow stand has become an icon in our community, he’s part of our fabric now, as are many other gentle working people around here.
Most of us started out small with hard work. I did.
At 14 I punched a clock after school to shovel coal for an electric power plant when I wasn’t feeding hogs on the farm. If I had a few minutes before bed, I wrote stories on an old Royal typewriter someone gave us. I leaned towards adventure — mostly about pirates that found gold and drank rum. I picked cucumbers in the hot eastern North Carolina summer which makes you pray for the Second Coming, immediately. Years later I showed up for a job interview in Statesville and found 30 years of steady work in local government. Eric and I are work kin. Jeff and I are not.
Statesville is a sentimental wonderful place about small shops and kind people.
Gloria Bumgarner, owner of GG’s in downtown Statesville, graciously hosted my first book signing “Big Decisions are Best Made with Hot Dogs”, and Richard Griggs of Carolina Mountain Sports put the first fly rod in my hands. LeRoy Plyler of Plyler’s Men’s Clothing sold me a grey business suit and showed me the proper length for shirt cuffs so when I presented my first budget item to the (Statesville) City Council I would not look like a guy who had just been shoveling coal for an electric power plant. Dr. Ralph Bentley, a pediatrician and mayor in 1992, once opened an April council meeting announcing that I was now a father, and everybody clapped.
Is it any wonder Norman Rockwell painted these types of people? They, and others like them are the fabric of our community and nation. Anyway, I feel wildly happy that in America there is still a man who makes hot dogs with pride, still people who stand in line for them, and still people who give grace and kindness to farm boys who dream of pirates.
Life is good. Don’t give up folks. Hurry down to the old I-40 flea market, get in line for a hot dog, and make conversation with the good local people beside you. Prepare to be wonderfully delighted with both.
Readers can write to Joe at Joehudsn@gmail.com and Facebook View from the Hudson. He is author of “Big Decisions are Best Made with Hot Dogs.”