A View From the Hudson: Eric Wilson is the guy down the street selling hot dogs

Most of us started out small with hard work. I did.

At 14 I punched a clock after school to shovel coal for an electric power plant when I wasn’t feeding hogs on the farm. If I had a few minutes before bed, I wrote stories on an old Royal typewriter someone gave us. I leaned towards adventure — mostly about pirates that found gold and drank rum. I picked cucumbers in the hot eastern North Carolina summer which makes you pray for the Second Coming, immediately. Years later I showed up for a job interview in Statesville and found 30 years of steady work in local government. Eric and I are work kin. Jeff and I are not.

Statesville is a sentimental wonderful place about small shops and kind people.

Gloria Bumgarner, owner of GG’s in downtown Statesville, graciously hosted my first book signing “Big Decisions are Best Made with Hot Dogs”, and Richard Griggs of Carolina Mountain Sports put the first fly rod in my hands. LeRoy Plyler of Plyler’s Men’s Clothing sold me a grey business suit and showed me the proper length for shirt cuffs so when I presented my first budget item to the (Statesville) City Council I would not look like a guy who had just been shoveling coal for an electric power plant. Dr. Ralph Bentley, a pediatrician and mayor in 1992, once opened an April council meeting announcing that I was now a father, and everybody clapped.