A View from the Hudson: Doing marriage in hard pandemic times

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, thinking in the future we’ll look back on these crisp fall days with wonder and amazement, how good life was even in a pandemic.
Therefore, I shouldn’t complain but life without complaint is too much like living in a cult so I must.
Over a year ago my wife and I left our four-bedroom house where a man mows his own lawn, and became condominium dwellers because we didn’t know three other couples desiring to form a commune with us and play harpsichords, sell candles and work for world peace, and that was okay because the HOA here handles lawn care and all our neighbors live in one accord. Our irrigated lawns are green and lush and we have a gated entrance with esthetically pleasing brick walls to stand against the Huns and Visigoths from the north.
Life here is easy. There’s not much for a country boy to do, and I was afraid this was going to affect my manhood and self-esteem.
But recently I, in gym shorts and T-shirt, swinging a kitchen broom and yelling unkind things (Shoo! Get out!), fought off a bloodthirsty house wren that flew in through our opened front door thus saving my wife, who was on our balcony wearing a Chiara Boni black evening dress looking up at the stars, from an avian encounter much like Hitchcock’s movie “The Birds”. Back at our old house, Carl our neighbor would have handled it while I checked a faucet leak in the bathroom with the door closed and locked.
During this pandemic shut-in, I once made a delicious gumbo that my wife claimed was the culinary equivalent to a Rembrandt and I reminded her she’s never seen a Rembrandt and she informed me I wouldn’t know a Rembrandt from a ‘Wanted” poster and shouldn’t we talk about a trip to Paris to see a Rembrandt and I shook my head “no” and made a mental note that next time I’ll add more okra. Marriage, during a pandemic shut-in, can be full of long tricky sentences.
I am married to a retired school teacher, a competent person of refined thoughts who believes in truth, whereas I am a writer of stories and whimsical fiction (ex. “… wearing a Chiara Boni black evening dress looking up at the stars…”). I enjoy my daily leisure here in Magnolia Glen, sitting out back in a gazebo reading the works of Cato the Elder, first Roman historian to write in Latin, which makes me yearn to drive a horse drawn chariot and seize the day in a bilingual way. So, carpe diem, y'all.
I don’t claim mine was great gumbo, but of all the men who have fought a bloodthirsty house wren, my gumbo is as good as any of them. Yet, I am a shy man and men rarely speak about their exploits which is why during our Zoom Sunday School meetings the women do most of the talking, discussing vacations, family, and children. The men keep mostly quiet, and when we do talk it’s in brief focused sentences. Like that one.
The televised news is mostly noise. I’ll remember this fall for long delightful phone conversations and for the humor and sweetness of marital quarantine. My happiness does not depend on elections or who’s in the White House but on the one who is right now standing on my balcony, wearing jeans and a sweater (honest).
She’s the heroine of this story and I want to tell her about it and I shall, just as soon as I finish this sentence.
