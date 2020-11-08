A View from the Hudson: Doing marriage in hard pandemic times

During this pandemic shut-in, I once made a delicious gumbo that my wife claimed was the culinary equivalent to a Rembrandt and I reminded her she’s never seen a Rembrandt and she informed me I wouldn’t know a Rembrandt from a ‘Wanted” poster and shouldn’t we talk about a trip to Paris to see a Rembrandt and I shook my head “no” and made a mental note that next time I’ll add more okra. Marriage, during a pandemic shut-in, can be full of long tricky sentences.

I am married to a retired school teacher, a competent person of refined thoughts who believes in truth, whereas I am a writer of stories and whimsical fiction (ex. “… wearing a Chiara Boni black evening dress looking up at the stars…”). I enjoy my daily leisure here in Magnolia Glen, sitting out back in a gazebo reading the works of Cato the Elder, first Roman historian to write in Latin, which makes me yearn to drive a horse drawn chariot and seize the day in a bilingual way. So, carpe diem, y'all.

I don’t claim mine was great gumbo, but of all the men who have fought a bloodthirsty house wren, my gumbo is as good as any of them. Yet, I am a shy man and men rarely speak about their exploits which is why during our Zoom Sunday School meetings the women do most of the talking, discussing vacations, family, and children. The men keep mostly quiet, and when we do talk it’s in brief focused sentences. Like that one.