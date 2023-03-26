I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, while headlines announce falling stocks and failing banks and I think of the Great Depression when everyone lived in black and white and stood in line for apples, the thought of financial ruin naturally made me think we should go out for some theatre.

Her Majesty and I attended “The Sound of Music” at Mac Gray Auditorium. I was proud to order the tickets online and saved them on my cellphone, a first for me. I’ve always used printed tickets. So, for me it was exciting to cross the lobby, cellphone in hand, wondering if when I clicked on my email, the ticket code would appear or would we get the bum’s rush out onto the sidewalk. I held my breath, clicked on email, and …

The code box appeared. We were in. It was a milestone moment for me.

The play, directed by our local Josh Myers, was spectacular. It’s the tale of a governess, Maria, (Ashley Gardner) who is both liberal and liberating to her charges and their cold father, Capt. von Trapp (Mike McColl) and it touches the hearts of people that have pleasant family memories and makes everyone else wish they had them too. In Gardner the play had the ideal vessel for Maria’s effervescent optimism and her missionary zeal to save von Trapp who requires loan-a-nun to revive his fatherly love and escape invading Nazis.

Three hours of well-presented Austrian intrigue, wonderful music, and then consider going out for waffles and sausage. What better way to get financial stress off your mind?

Gardner and McColl sang beautifully together. You’re convinced you saw the real thing when von Trapp falls in love with Maria. Ashley Gardner’s beautiful voice soared, she has the musical pipes of a cathedral organ and she connected with the audience. When McColl sang the “Edelweiss” solo the air grew still, the theater quiet, and my eyes became wet. Two stellar performances.

The audience was a mix of young and old, I liked the variety. Much of my social life is spent with people who’ve recently had knee replacement or are scheduled for a colonoscopy on Thursday. I have no trans friends except the ones transitioning into assisted living. It’s nice to be around people who are young and still trying to find themselves and a purpose. That’s one thing I love about church — the little kids, a choir marching to the front, a music director taking charge, we have a purpose. It makes me happy.

The show was emotionally moving, the scenes changed seamlessly. Musical harmony and the choreography were Broadway quality and the grand ending made my heart sing. I stood and applauded.

We walked up the aisle and my cellphone rang, it was Carole, our financial advisor, “Did you just spend over $200 for tickets and dinner?”

“Yes,” I said. She said, “Don’t go out for a coffee, please, and push your car home to save gas. Use aluminum foil at least twice before throwing it away.” Our investment in solar powered donut warmers had bottomed out along with our stock in a chinchilla farm in Paducah.

My queen and I are walking a lot these days and living lower on the hog. No more gourmet cheeses for us, the stuff that squirts out of a can is good enough. But on the upside, the von Trapp family escaped the Nazis before the final curtains fell. A glorious finale.

Now, if you enjoyed this column and would like to support more of — no, only kidding — we’re doing just fine.