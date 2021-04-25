A VIEW FROM THE HUDSON: Cruise on the Mississippi is cover story for laziness

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, me, a man married to a woman who loves to travel, so recently we did, up the lower Mississippi river.
The cruise ship sailed from New Orleans to Memphis, a massive white floating pueblo, five decks high, passengers on their balconies looking at the river, workhorse Americans breaking out of COVID-induced stupors for a week so they can sweeten up to each other. A beautiful scene to behold.
And there I am, under whip-cream clouds in a blueberry sky, sprawled in a plush cushioned chaise lounge on the sun deck, ambition leaking out of me like water dripping out a radiator. Ambition has left the building. Initiative isn’t taking phone calls.
Hello, summer.
The country is in danger, society is on the skids — crumbling with political correctness — but someone else will have to save the nation, not me, I just ordered a cheeseburger from the poolside grill. Flag-burning zombies wearing communist style overcoats and gray fedora hats with dark sunglasses, and godless university intellectuals in cahoots with jihadists are radioing coordinates of secret missile silos, lighting signal fires in meadows to guide enemy bombers to their targets, but Nancy Drew will have to figure it all out. I’m done.
I have no wish to accomplish anything except eat my cheeseburger and crank the lounge chair back for maximum deluxe relaxation. My legs haven’t seen this much sun since the first Obama administration.
Whatever my goals were before I left — make the world a better place, organize my sock drawer, save the polar ice caps, maybe teach a man to fish — now my goal is to say no to new requests, no speaking engagements for a while, and to avoid work of any kind. My shop is closed. Don’t call me.
I grew up on a farm of Original Free Will Baptists, people who raised livestock and pulled food out of the ground under the glare of a hot blazing sun. Industrious folk who embraced tribulation. Therefore, you had to invent a cover story for laziness.
I found the perfect cover: I write stories about ordinary moments.
Stories are ongoing, take weeks to write, and nobody has to see your notes. Nobody. Ever. You sit quietly in your backyard holding a notepad in your hand and occasionally you look down at the blank paper. Then, with a heavy sigh, you place the pad writing side down, rub your eyes, go inside, and take a break by watching a bit of TV.
This fills a lot of slow afternoons napping in the shade, and when you’re asked how’s the story coming along, you say, “This is the hardest one yet.” Neighbors and friends will commiserate: you work so much, how do you do it, deadlines must be stressful, etc.
This will buy you more than 12 years of excuses. Your wife cooks your favorite meal as a show of support. You get a lot of pity. Life doesn’t get much better than that.
Cruising up the Mississippi takes you past many beautiful sights, but a white man who puts his legs out in the sun while engaged in a crossword puzzle, opens the door to a world of pain. You spend the rest of the trip like the boy in the bubble, trying to keep anything from touching your legs, you try to levitate in your sleep.
But I’m home now, sitting in my backyard writing a story — this is the hardest one yet.
Summer is here. Back to basics. Let’s all be nice to each other.
Readers can write to Joe at Joehudsn@gmail.com and Facebook (View from the Hudson). He is author of “Big Decisions are Best Made with Hot Dogs.”