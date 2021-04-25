A VIEW FROM THE HUDSON: Cruise on the Mississippi is cover story for laziness

Whatever my goals were before I left — make the world a better place, organize my sock drawer, save the polar ice caps, maybe teach a man to fish — now my goal is to say no to new requests, no speaking engagements for a while, and to avoid work of any kind. My shop is closed. Don’t call me.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

I grew up on a farm of Original Free Will Baptists, people who raised livestock and pulled food out of the ground under the glare of a hot blazing sun. Industrious folk who embraced tribulation. Therefore, you had to invent a cover story for laziness.

I found the perfect cover: I write stories about ordinary moments.

Stories are ongoing, take weeks to write, and nobody has to see your notes. Nobody. Ever. You sit quietly in your backyard holding a notepad in your hand and occasionally you look down at the blank paper. Then, with a heavy sigh, you place the pad writing side down, rub your eyes, go inside, and take a break by watching a bit of TV.

This fills a lot of slow afternoons napping in the shade, and when you’re asked how’s the story coming along, you say, “This is the hardest one yet.” Neighbors and friends will commiserate: you work so much, how do you do it, deadlines must be stressful, etc.