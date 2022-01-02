A View from the Hudson: Best Christmas ever, no Lords a-leaping

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, glowing from the best Christmas holiday ever.

Which is amazing when you consider that people are running the country whom you wouldn’t trust to pour concrete right-side up, on Wall Street blue chips are selling like buffalo chips, and December feels like early June, yet in my aged mind — granted the last MRI picture of my brain shows my supercalafragilistic multipolar expialadocious has become quite atrocious — we had a wonderful holiday season.

For my wife’s mid-December birthday, we ate at a fancy hoity-toity restaurant with a panoramic window view of vineyard fields and Tuscan style buildings.

The waitress was a sweet young lady working her way through college and we struck up the most delightful conversation with her. The food, service, and her demeanor were so wonderful it softened the Scrooge in me and I left a hefty tip, thinking that my frugal father, a farmer, was probably turning over in his grave, but he’s been there awhile and maybe needed to stretch a bit anyway.

Then we traveled east, to my mother’s farm in Greenville for an early Christmas gathering.