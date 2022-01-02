A View from the Hudson: Best Christmas ever, no Lords a-leaping

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, glowing from the best Christmas holiday ever.
Which is amazing when you consider that people are running the country whom you wouldn’t trust to pour concrete right-side up, on Wall Street blue chips are selling like buffalo chips, and December feels like early June, yet in my aged mind — granted the last MRI picture of my brain shows my supercalafragilistic multipolar expialadocious has become quite atrocious — we had a wonderful holiday season.
For my wife’s mid-December birthday, we ate at a fancy hoity-toity restaurant with a panoramic window view of vineyard fields and Tuscan style buildings.
The waitress was a sweet young lady working her way through college and we struck up the most delightful conversation with her. The food, service, and her demeanor were so wonderful it softened the Scrooge in me and I left a hefty tip, thinking that my frugal father, a farmer, was probably turning over in his grave, but he’s been there awhile and maybe needed to stretch a bit anyway.
Then we traveled east, to my mother’s farm in Greenville for an early Christmas gathering.
Her mailbox, purchased and mounted on a pole during the Carter administration, finally needed replacing. We went to a big hardware store with people crowded cheek to jowl looking for plywood, gate hinges, and toilet plungers, where I purchased a new mailbox and installed it for her. The weather was warm so we sat outside and gazed out over the old farm. Some friends and family — Pam, Susan, Pat, Todd, Mary Lewis — would happen by, stop, and say hello.
A tsunami of memories washed over me.
The woods where I hunted squirrels was over to the right, the first field I ever plowed was to my left, memories of mules, old tractors, friends and family long gone seemed to be walking across those barren fields. You felt you could wave and somehow, they’d see you.
I rode through part of the city, snarled with traffic and thousands of pedestrians due to an East Carolina University graduation ceremony. Just my luck. But then I realized, Christmas here wasn’t unanimous, diversity was a fact, it wasn’t a formula imposed by a committee. Agnostics were mixed with priests, Jews crossed the street with Indians, Muslims, and musicians were carrying violins and guitars. You look around and realize you’re a minority in the big picture of life, just like everyone else. People waved, people smiled, and people hugged. You see a lot waiting for herds of people to cross a main thoroughfare.
This year we threw a Christmas party for our neighborhood, mostly retirees, and everyone brought beaming smiles and merriment, which is what good guests bring. We laughed, swapped grandparent war stories, and by 8:30 everyone went home to take their meds and go to bed.
Later, I figured out why I was enjoying this Christmas season so much.
It dawned on me I had not heard “The Twelve Days of Christmas” song. I have an allergy to that song. It’s toxic, makes me want to hurl myself under an oncoming bus. I’ve not once heard it this season. Saved from death by bus. Nice. I smiled.
And then it was Christmas.
A day when blessedness falls like snowflakes. You are dearly loved my friend and the truth is you are profoundly blessed. So, turn your face upward to God and let little flakes of blessedness slide down your cheeks. We can go back to cynicism and politics tomorrow, but first let yourself enjoy being blessed. And happy New Year.
