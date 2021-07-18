A View from the Hudson: Be grateful for happiness and air conditioning

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, as this sweltering July heat slowly turns me into a 68-year-old hottie.

It’s sun-surface hot in Statesville, your brain shrinks to the size of a bottle cap so you ignore lofty environmental issues and dial the air conditioner to “Glacier” even if it does melt the polar ice caps and leave the Arctic tern in a lurch. You just want to feel cool air blow all around you.

The dog days of summer are a southern thing. Dogs camp out under the front porch and press their bellies against the cool dirt and lie panting with big wide silly grins on their faces. But no one in our farm family was allowed to crawl under the porch for shade, I know, I tried, they pulled me back out by my ankles — something about work to do.

We were Baptists, big fans of the Old Testament, so we farmed harder than most, seeking trials and tribulations in wide open tobacco fields on broiling hot cloudless days. While back at our house, we didn’t have air-conditioning, my father thought that if you worked up a little sweat any shade would feel good. You’d learn to be grateful.

So, while everyone perspired in gratitude, I lobbied for air-conditioning.