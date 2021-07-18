A View from the Hudson: Be grateful for happiness and air conditioning

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, as this sweltering July heat slowly turns me into a 68-year-old hottie.
It’s sun-surface hot in Statesville, your brain shrinks to the size of a bottle cap so you ignore lofty environmental issues and dial the air conditioner to “Glacier” even if it does melt the polar ice caps and leave the Arctic tern in a lurch. You just want to feel cool air blow all around you.
The dog days of summer are a southern thing. Dogs camp out under the front porch and press their bellies against the cool dirt and lie panting with big wide silly grins on their faces. But no one in our farm family was allowed to crawl under the porch for shade, I know, I tried, they pulled me back out by my ankles — something about work to do.
We were Baptists, big fans of the Old Testament, so we farmed harder than most, seeking trials and tribulations in wide open tobacco fields on broiling hot cloudless days. While back at our house, we didn’t have air-conditioning, my father thought that if you worked up a little sweat any shade would feel good. You’d learn to be grateful.
So, while everyone perspired in gratitude, I lobbied for air-conditioning.
Father felt air-conditioning was for the weak and indolent. He reminded us that we did not live at the Ritz — did we think he was made out of money well-no-he-was-not. “God’s breeze is best,” he said. “It’s free.”
Father lived in mortal fear of Decadence. Decadence and flies. He hated flies. Flies walk around in livestock excrement and if you don’t kill flies, you may as well be eating your supper off the barnyard dirt with the hogs.
Decadence in the form of air conditioning worried my father, our family was already teetering on the edge, just install A/C and we’d all fall in and try to make up for lost time. Get air conditioning and the next morning your mother leaves the house in a Christian Dior mid-thigh dress holding a martini walking a snow leopard on a leash.
“What about the church, they have air-conditioning,” I’d say.
“We’re not the church.”
I tried to figure out ways to connect A/C with spirituality and health. Maybe an article in the Baptist Quarterly, “Air-conditioning: The new weapon against Atheism and tooth decay,” or maybe a newspaper article, “Happy cool children score higher in school, studies show – Doctor also claims staying cool cuts cases of ring worm.”
I tried to get my father to be progressive, like Uncle Larry, who at 50 years of age felt wooden outdoor privy’s had lost their panache, so he installed indoor plumbing with a porcelain toilet. Uncle Larry wanted one where you didn’t have to think about who and what had sat there before you. No splinters were a plus.
Finally, my mother, the ultimate authority, said we should get A/C, and so we did. My spelling grade rose to a “B”, my teeth didn’t rot out, and I never caught ringworm.
I am doing pretty well these days for an ex-farm kid. Give me some ice tea, air-conditioning, and three showers a day and I could live out in the Sahara Desert, no problemo. Yesterday, my wife and I sat on our back porch, shoeless, enjoying a cool post-rain shower breeze, sipping refreshments, thankful for our lives.
A neighbor walked by, I waved, and didn’t even break a sweat. He smiled, and so did I. Life is great if you take happiness wherever you can find it. Stay cool.
Readers can write to Joe at Joehudsn@gmail.com and Facebook (View from the Hudson. He is author of “Big Decisions are Best Made with Hot Dogs.”