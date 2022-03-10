A View from the Hudson: Airport security, the missing part of my life

I was standing on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, thankful for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

What?

Glad you asked.

I recently went through airport security in Phoenix and neglected to place my belt in a plastic tray and when the alarm bells stopped ringing, I was properly chastised by the TSA lady who stared at me and pointed to a tall sign beside me listing belts and cell phones as items to be scanned.

Not many 69-year-old men with bad knees plan to hijack a Boeing 737, but it only takes one, so she crossed her arms and continued in a monotone voice “And that cell phone. In. Your. Hand. Too. Sir.” I gave her a weak smile and said “Yes, ma’am.”

When you’re 69, people treat you with deference by calling you “sir” and sometimes ask if you need help with your luggage or big doors --- courtesies normally extended to a Prime Minister or retired NFL coaches. So, I’m not complaining, but I miss the voices of instruction from my youth.

I miss being yelled at and reprimanded. Sometimes, I need it.