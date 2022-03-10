A View from the Hudson: Airport security, the missing part of my life

I was standing on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, thankful for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).
What?
Glad you asked.
I recently went through airport security in Phoenix and neglected to place my belt in a plastic tray and when the alarm bells stopped ringing, I was properly chastised by the TSA lady who stared at me and pointed to a tall sign beside me listing belts and cell phones as items to be scanned.
Not many 69-year-old men with bad knees plan to hijack a Boeing 737, but it only takes one, so she crossed her arms and continued in a monotone voice “And that cell phone. In. Your. Hand. Too. Sir.” I gave her a weak smile and said “Yes, ma’am.”
When you’re 69, people treat you with deference by calling you “sir” and sometimes ask if you need help with your luggage or big doors --- courtesies normally extended to a Prime Minister or retired NFL coaches. So, I’m not complaining, but I miss the voices of instruction from my youth.
I miss being yelled at and reprimanded. Sometimes, I need it.
This incident reminded me, when I was 12 years old, my father with a red angry face saying, “Green antifreeze was pouring out of the tractor’s radiator and you kept driving it!?” The gym coach who yelled at me to stop lollygagging and do 20 push-ups --- now! No one yells at me anymore. My wife has plenty of opportunities but she is a retired school teacher, skilled in dealing with errant children, so she admonishes me with her indoor voice. The TSA lady was my last chance.
I have a life founded on failure, lacking in guidance.
My baseball career ended in the fifth grade while playing shortstop when a lazy high ball landed, unchallenged, inches from my left foot. Education was difficult, my hold on history is tenuous --- The Fordney-McCumber Tariff is a mystery still, likewise the War of Jenkins’ Ear. I totally crashed in physics --- string theory is beyond me and I wouldn’t know a gravitational wave if it punched me in the nose.
If a TSA lady had accompanied me through life, constantly correcting me, I may have amounted to something.
But then life almost changed aboard the airplane when my wife and I were approached by a flight attendant. She looked down at me and asked, “Would you like a snack, ma’am?” Me? A “ma’am”?
At first, I thought the airlines had trained its personnel to be sensitive, never jump to a conclusion just because a person needs a shave and has the jowls of an English bull dog.
The flight attendant laughed and apologized (it had been a long day) but not before it occurred to me that being a woman, a Ms. Hudson, might change my life for the better.
The failures in my life, including my haziness on the War of Jenkins’s Ear, just might be the result of physical male characteristics, or grouchiness, or my inability to put down the toilet seat after use.
I’ve often wanted to be like women. They are smarter than men.
Women usually have good social skills, are generally patient, and have great intuition. Maybe the TSA lady sensed my repressed womanhood when she scolded me. Maybe I’ve been hiding from myself. Maybe a change would be good.
The decision is a big one and major surgery would be required. On second thought, forget it. I lack graceful movement --- I enjoy singing tenor.
Meanwhile, I wonder if the deli ham in the refrigerator is still good? I’ll just ask my wife, she’ll know.
Readers can write to Joe at Joehudsn@gmail.com and Facebook (View from the Hudson). He is author of “Big Decisions are Best Made with Hot Dogs”