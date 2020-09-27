A VIEW FROM THE HUDSON: A word please, before you become anxious

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, a chilly afternoon with a fall nip in the air as a formation of geese wing their way above me, anxious to reach some far south destination where drinks are served with little umbrellas.
These are anxious times in America.
I recently read a magazine story stating “…lack of sleep may lead to dementia…..” and next to it, an advertisement for a sugar free energy drink to “ …refresh and energize your mind and body…”. You know and I know that a boost of energy will not compensate for losing your marbles. And now, after a required update on my computer, I find I must enter a password in order to resume writing this article. Obviously, someone is out to steal my story and my laptop must be secured. Russians?
Anxiety is at an all-time high in society since that time in 1980 when we wrung our hands waiting to find out who shot J.R. Ewing on “Dallas”. These days, fear and dread make breaking into a bank vault simpler than physically walking into a doctor’s office --- burglary doesn’t require extra paper work or being checked for fever. American society, which has been famously over medicated since the Sixties, seems to have tripled the intake of anxiety pills, as if coping with something specific is more difficult than coping with life’s regular ups and downs. Pills can be incredibly effective, but poisonous with overuse, like binge watching “The Bachelor”.
Anxiety is not all harmful, my fear of water for example, which began at an early age. If you want a guy to ride a horse through a hoop of fire suspended above a tank of water at a carnival show, I’m not that guy, but I love my morning shower and I drink a lot of water, so, no problemo.
As a writer I experience anxiety as a story goes through editing. You imagine, somewhere in those hundreds of words are “bourgeois” or “obnubilate” and “Her and me got a lot of anxeaty over this virus.” If an editor contacts you just before publication, your nervous system rings like a doorbell.
And dementia, less I forget, is dreaded by those in our late 60’s, especially at those moments when we forget the name of the actress in the movie “White Christmas” who ended up being the love of Bob Wallace (Bing Crosby) and we saw it in our teenage years and it was discussed in our 11th-grade English class taught by Ann Nelson. Audrey Hepburn? No, not her…. Bette Davis….no, no, wasn’t her… it’s… and that, young readers, is why I am wandering aimlessly through the produce section amongst lettuce and root vegetables. I’m hoping for that moment when (Rosemary! Yes! Rosemary Clooney!) a gust of memory reveals the name.
There have been worse years.
The 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis comes to mind when we crawled under our desks at Elmhurst Elementary school, nine-year old kids, huddled, waiting for nuclear missiles, wondering if death hurt. Yet, we survived without therapy or pills and completed all homework assignments.
Now, here we are.
We got through the Sixties and we’ll get through the Twenties. The top part of the Statue of Liberty is not toppled with it’s torch sticking out of the beach.
Water still comes out of the faucet, trains run on time, the newspaper is on the doorstep, churches have resumed worship, and the grocery store is open. So, hand me down another bag of cheese bits, sweet momma, while I put a porterhouse on the grill. Life is good. God bless your day.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.