A VIEW FROM THE HUDSON: A word please, before you become anxious

Anxiety is not all harmful, my fear of water for example, which began at an early age. If you want a guy to ride a horse through a hoop of fire suspended above a tank of water at a carnival show, I’m not that guy, but I love my morning shower and I drink a lot of water, so, no problemo.

As a writer I experience anxiety as a story goes through editing. You imagine, somewhere in those hundreds of words are “bourgeois” or “obnubilate” and “Her and me got a lot of anxeaty over this virus.” If an editor contacts you just before publication, your nervous system rings like a doorbell.

And dementia, less I forget, is dreaded by those in our late 60’s, especially at those moments when we forget the name of the actress in the movie “White Christmas” who ended up being the love of Bob Wallace (Bing Crosby) and we saw it in our teenage years and it was discussed in our 11th-grade English class taught by Ann Nelson. Audrey Hepburn? No, not her…. Bette Davis….no, no, wasn’t her… it’s… and that, young readers, is why I am wandering aimlessly through the produce section amongst lettuce and root vegetables. I’m hoping for that moment when (Rosemary! Yes! Rosemary Clooney!) a gust of memory reveals the name.

There have been worse years.