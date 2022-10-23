A View from the Hudson: A word about the BalloonFest and my happiness

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, thinking back to a moment that occurred recently at the Carolina BalloonFest here in Statesville, when something was very scary wrong.

I still see it in my mind — an oversized picnic basket that is going to take me hundreds of feet above the earth without so much as a seatbelt, a lifejacket, or a parachute. Not even an animated lecture given to point out the nearest emergency exit or that my seat can act as a floatation device. A man unfolds a magnificent nylon bag that is red, blue, and black, from which will hang a golden wicker basket and a propane burner on a frame above it. I watch the fabric billow slowly on the ground, a giant fan easing air into it’s edges that ripple all the way to the tip.

I’m about to step into a hot air balloon.

I’m surprised at how large it is. After a few minutes there’s enough space for people to walk around inside (and they do), you could park a fleet of Volkswagens in this thing. The chamber glows an eerie kaleidoscope of electric colors. I watch the silk-like tent go from a pulsating mass of cloth to what appears to be a nuclear-powered light bulb that slowly rises in the air with enough lift to carry the attached basket with it. Physics and chemistry have reached an agreement.

I climb in.

I’m with my wife and our pilot David Litton, we’re in his “Almost Heaven Too” balloon and there’s a free-spirited crowd all around us sitting in lawn chairs, eating ice cream and hot dogs, drinking beer and lemonade, it’s a big party. In real-life, David is a local school teacher at Celeste Henkel Elementary School and my wife is a retired school teacher so they chat away about kids and public education. I seem to be the only one that notices the near-by powerlines, the thin balloon fabric, the propane fire above my head, and the delicate wicker basket. I’m thinking about having a word with David.

Too late. We’re gone.

There’s no lurching, tumbling, crushing, or sense of moving, just a surreal, floating sensation like you have in dreams and teases us gently away from the earth.

The people on the ground remind you of ants moving about, while the white hospitality tents become smaller and smaller. The horizon, on the other hand, is growing bigger.

The basket feels stable and there is no wind, no sound. We glide silently, weightlessly, just floating through the sky. You look down and see the top side of some passing geese.

We’re about 1,500 feet up and in the distance to the right you see Pilot Mountain, turn and the Charlotte skyline is to the far left. David points out that you are looking at both the northern edge and the southern edge of North Carolina. All at the same time. A wonder.

The wind takes you wherever it chooses, and that’s scary and thrilling. You see the rise and fall of the land below you. You glide over ponds and lakes, over schools, homes, and churches.

I lean over the edge of the basket with a smile I’ve not made since childhood.

This is the world God gave us to live in. And it’s beautiful.

I think about science, superstition, hopes and dreams, about joys, opportunities, and blessings.

We land, and a traditional glass of champagne is placed in my hand. It sparkles in the sun.

I know what I’m about to write is not politically fashionable, but I’m really, really happy.