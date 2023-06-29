I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, thinking about yesterday’s walk in Mac Anderson Park where I spend a lot of time now that I no longer follow television because there are too many celebrities to keep track of like Sinbad, Shakira, Samantha Smith, Sebastian Stan, Sylvester Stallone, Stefanie Scott, Sarah Shahi, Steven Seagal, Sarah Snook, Suzanne Somers, Sharon Stone, and Sally Struthers not to mention Saxon Sharbino and Stellan Skarsgard. The modern mind is awed by the sensationalism and glorified personalities I’ve literally walked out on, and I don’t miss them.

These days I walk in the park, preferring the company of non-famous walkers, benchwarmers, birdwatchers, joggers, and realize that media celebrities being so widespread, anonymity appeals to me. Fame has been around a long time (see Bible — Old Testament), but the nameless are a fresh and pleasant mystery.

I prefer to watch Frisbee players competing for baskets, yoga folks striking poses, a young runner pushing her little daughter in a cart, dog walkers, kids and families frolicking around, loud active kiddos, so much public happiness despite the cloud of divisiveness over this generous nation. Young couples are brave to raise boisterous kids in small starter homes and apartments in this rocky economy. We need more of these people.

A young lady approaches and I’d like to ask her what it’s like to be her in 2023 but her dog, on a leash, is large and built like a bear and is probably trained to disembowel inquiring old men. So, I avert my eyes and silently wish her well, though she’ll probably trip and fall into the same old pitfalls and temptations my generation did and become ambitious, climb a career ladder, and experience the heartaches and successes that come with hard work.

I worked on our farm and, at 14, worked as a temporary laborer shoveling coal at our city’s electric power plant. It was hot hard work toiling beside good men shoveling their lives away for their families. I was young and during my break I would walk outside into the cool air, thinking profound thoughts, practice smoking Salem Menthol cigarettes, and exhaling like a movie star.

I had dreams.

Now, every day is a blessing to a man who spent most of his life in a fever of activity, like a housefly trying to fly through a pane of glass. There were certificates and degrees to obtain, job interviews to attend, one divorce, and 24-hour days spent climbing the ladder of an environmental career in government while playing my Alvarez guitar in coffee houses. I played gospel music for 12 years with a group of guys that I still miss.

I was raised and saved as a Baptist and spent my teenage years living the Book of Revelation complete with the gnashing of teeth. Occasionally I’ve experienced what I thought was Armageddon, dealt with a few anti-Christs along the way and as life will do us at times, I suffered judgement. Nevertheless, the scriptures tell us to “Seek and ye shall find, knock and it shall be open unto you.”

So, I kept knocking and the doors opened.

Now, creating a new world of harmony and love is no longer on my schedule. I’ve done my part. Let the young deal with it.

It’s summer, the trees have blossomed, Beatle songs are still popular, there’s a bluebird on the bird feeder, and we’ve not been invaded by Virginia. Life is good. I’ve decided to take my sweetie out for lunch, but don’t tell her. It’s a surprise. Then, I’ll walk in the park. Let’s keep in touch.

Readers can write to Joe at Joehudsn@gmail.com and Facebook (View from the Hudson). He is author of “Big Decisions are Best Made with Hot Dogs.”