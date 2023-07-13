I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, having just eaten a cucumber that had perfect character to it, not a lukewarm politically correct cucumber so common these days, but one with confidence that worked it’s way up the vine, like the ones my mother grew in her garden that we’d slice up in a bowl of cider vinegar and black pepper. One bite and an earthy bitter taste exploded in your mouth and your eyes watered. A green bit of produce that was exhilarating to taste.

And not a lot of farm produce is exhilarating.

Leafy greens and green beans are not exhilarating, beans are beans, and we know spuds, squash, and eggplants exist only as excuses for more butter. Today’s commercial tomatoes taste as if they were grown in abandoned lithium mines.

This leaves onions and cucumbers, and that cucumber was so perfect in taste it made up for the fact that earlier I was in our attic, bent over, then arose like an Apollo rocket and slammed my head into one of the rafters. That was as close as I care to come to a guillotine.

The bang of bone hitting wood caused me to take a moment to recall my social security number, my current street number, 1021, my childhood address, 1611 East Wright Road, Greenville, N.C., and the name of my first pet, Stubby, just to make sure I was firing on all cylinders. So shortly thereafter, the cucumber with it’s tangy taste made everything right again. My life regained perfect balance.

And perfection is rarely seen this day and time.

I review stories I wrote many years ago and I’m glad to delete them, rubbish and compost that they are, compared to which this cucumber is a Picasso portrait. Of course, as a farm boy I am a highly qualified aficionado of fine cucumbers.

I’m also a hot dog connoisseur who believes that every American hot dog has a chance at perfection.

You need a tasty bun and a medium chopped red onion. Perfection demands that the skin of a properly cooked hot dog snaps when bitten. Amateur consumers ruin hot dogs with ketchup. You need mustard. Mustard is mandatory, people. And it must be an American mustard, not some Dijon paste. A Dijon hot dog is a huge mistake. You go down that path and next you may move to France, wear a beret, and demand people address you as Pierre Billy Bob and your family will have to take legal action to get guardianship.

A properly cooked hot dog is an experience that makes up for the numerous flaws and worthless things you did today, like ranting about politics like I have.

This generous country has been divided since it’s founding, and along with freedom has come suffering. Even the founding fathers, good men who signed the Declaration knew suffering. Nine died in the war, some were captured and tortured, others were left bankrupt. Nevertheless, with all it’s flaws, this is still the greatest country in the world, where even a hot dog has a chance at fulfillment and perfection.

Meanwhile I appreciate the blessing of aspirin for rafter induced headaches. I applaud the perfection of the cucumber.

Sometimes when out for the evening my wife and I walk towards a restaurant and she slips her hand in mine and softly speaks a term of endearment, a small expression of affection that moves my heart. That gesture brings us together, a connection that is perfect in my eyes, the beholder. Maybe not perfect to you, but you understand what I’m saying.