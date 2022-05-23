A Stop on the Butterfly Highway: Sarah Nix dedicates garden at Mitchell Music House

Sarah Nix loves butterflies, always has.

And her love of butterflies is reflected in her Gold Award Project through the Girl Scouts.

Nix, a senior dual enrolled at South Iredell High School and Mitchell Community College, unveiled her butterfly garden Sunday. The garden is officially registered with the North Carolina Wildlife Federation.

Not only does the Mitchell Community College Butterfly Highway Garden embrace her passion for environmental conservation, it also pays tribute to her family history.

Nix chose to put her butterfly garden at the Mitchell Music House — a place she has a deep personal connection with. It was the generational home of her great-grandfather, Judge John R. McLaughlin.

The home is just one of the connections between Nix and McLaughlin. He also was one of North Carolina’s leading conservationists, a passion Nix shares.

Nix said she learned the importance of pollinators through a beekeeper, and she’s carried those lessons since she was a young child. So when she was looking for ideas for her Gold Star Award project, it was natural that she gravitated towards making a highway pit stop for pollinators.

Nix said she began working on this project several months ago, and put in several hours making it a reality. She said she was aided by other members of her Girl Scout troop, her family and others.

The garden contains butterfly-friendly plants and a bench where MCC students and community members can sit and enjoy the butterflies.

On Sunday, she talked about the important of a butterfly pit stop, and encouraged others to think about making a highway stopover for butterflies in their yards and gardens.

To emphasize that, Girl Scouts handed out packages of butterfly seed mix for those who attended the event to take home.

Anyone interested in creating a highway stop for butterflies can visit mccbutterflygarden.wordpress.com.

Nix said she believes this butterfly garden will be something for generations to enjoy. It is behind the Mitchell Music House, which is on North Mulberry Street near West End Avenue.

Nix is planning to attend Appalachian State University this fall.