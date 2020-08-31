A SPECIAL LADY: Family, friends celebrate Gladys Sipes' 90th birthday, drive-thru style

Gladys Sipes doesn’t seem to have spent much of her life sitting still.
On Sunday, though, her friends and family traveled to see her, turning her 90th birthday into a celebration fit for a queen. With consideration of the coronavirus outbreak, the family set up a drive-thru celebration at Bethel United Methodist Church. They handed out cake and people came through blowing bubbles, singing happy birthday songs – and sharing the joy and appreciation for the woman who has spent her life as an active part of the community.
Her 90th birthday wasn’t until Monday, but on Sunday cake was served – from family members masked and gloved in a nod to the times – songs were sung, and guests lined up in their cars to share stories and memories.
In recent years her birthday wasn’t quite as jolly, with a hospital stay after an injury hampering her last one, daughter Sue Hallman said.
This time, though, her community turned out for her. Her two sons and daughter greeted guests and shared stories of their mom. People had already been bringing flowers and gifts and the front yard of her house had a special sign in her honor.
In the church parking lot, she laughed as visitors told stories from their cars, seemed to enjoy the moment. It seems she has always been open to new things.
She’s spent much of her life taking care of those around her. Friends and family shared stories and talked about years of homemade biscuits and special times.
Sipes thought a moment when asked about inventions during her lifetime, then named one that people generally take for granted but use often – aluminum foil.
She worked in Charlotte as a telephone operator, taking the bus from Statesville to get to the city. She worked at Hunt Manufacturing for 40 years.
“I was one of the first ones that was there,” she said.
Most memorable though?
“Raising three children,” she said with a gentle laugh. “That was real exciting. I could write a book on that.”
And she traveled. Later in her life, she took some memorable trips.
She went with a friend on a 26-day trip to the West Coast, stopping by to visit her son, Walter, in South Padre Island on the trip. She went to the Grand Canyon, which her neighbor recalls her describing as “a big ditch.”
In 2015, he was in Costa Rico and gave her a call. He ended up arranging for a flight for her down and she flew on down there.
“(We) saw a volcano and downtown and San Jose,” Walter said. “She enjoyed herself.”
All in all, her impact on those around her was clear. Cars showed up at a regular pace at the “party” – including two sheriff’s cars. The deputies stopped to spend a moment with her and mark the day, taking a moment for a photo as well.
As her friends and family looked on, it was clear how much of an impact she’s having on their lives – and how much they enjoyed getting to share another moment in it.
“She’s a special lady,” said neighbor Nancy Pope.
