A SPECIAL CELEBRATION: Christian Millsaps' graduation remembered with a parade

Christian Millsaps graduated from Statesville High School last Saturday morning but that was just the start of a celebration to recognize his achievement.

Saturday afternoon, local law enforcement and emergency services took part in a parade to honor Millsaps, who recently turned 18.

He was born with cerebral palsy. He is wheelchair-bound and has no use of his arms and legs. Still, Millsaps beat the odds and received his diploma as a member of the class of 2021.

His great-grandmother, Edith Harmon, wanted to do something special for her grandson, who lives with her.

She asked Tammy Kesler if she could help organize a parade in his honor, and Kesler agreed.

Kesler asked the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, Statesville Fire Department, Statesville Police Department and Iredell EMS to take part, and all agreed.

The parade was a huge success. One officer, SPD Cpl. Keith Pope, got out of his car and posed for a photo with Millsaps. Kesler said he was happy with the parade and offered thanks to the agencies that took part in making Millsaps’ graduation a day to remember.