A Southern horoscope: An Idea that's time has come

Who knows where these things come from? You know: the jokes, cartoons, limericks, cleverly re-touched photos and such that friends email to you.

I got this from my lovely cousin Anna in Asheville. Whom she got it from, neither she nor I know. You can look at this as a revamping of the old horoscope — the signs of the zodiac that supposedly tell you a person’s personality relative to the heavenly bodies when they were born. Traditional Graeco-Roman horoscope and its symbols are outdated and are not culturally-relevant to most of us.

With a New Year soon upon us, might not this be a good time to revise the Signs of the Zodiac? After all, who today knows the names of the twins of Gemini? At whom is Sagittarius the Archer shooting his arrow? As with most things, the traditional zodiac can be traced back to the ancient Greek, whoever he was. Our word “zodiac” was borrowed from the Babylonians through the Greeks.

To further complicate matters, what about Chinese zodiac? You know, The Year of the Rat, … the Snake, … the Landlord, … the Vinyl Siding Salesman and so on. Are they more accurate than the zodiac of Western civilization? Can that many Chinese be wrong?