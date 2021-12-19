A Southern horoscope: An Idea that's time has come

Who knows where these things come from? You know: the jokes, cartoons, limericks, cleverly re-touched photos and such that friends email to you.
I got this from my lovely cousin Anna in Asheville. Whom she got it from, neither she nor I know. You can look at this as a revamping of the old horoscope — the signs of the zodiac that supposedly tell you a person’s personality relative to the heavenly bodies when they were born. Traditional Graeco-Roman horoscope and its symbols are outdated and are not culturally-relevant to most of us.
With a New Year soon upon us, might not this be a good time to revise the Signs of the Zodiac? After all, who today knows the names of the twins of Gemini? At whom is Sagittarius the Archer shooting his arrow? As with most things, the traditional zodiac can be traced back to the ancient Greek, whoever he was. Our word “zodiac” was borrowed from the Babylonians through the Greeks.
To further complicate matters, what about Chinese zodiac? You know, The Year of the Rat, … the Snake, … the Landlord, … the Vinyl Siding Salesman and so on. Are they more accurate than the zodiac of Western civilization? Can that many Chinese be wrong?
The following are revised Southern zodiacal signs. As I wrote above, I did not come up with this. I feel, however, these are symbols to which we can better relate. They are: Okra (Dec 22-Jan 20); Chitlins (Jan 21-Feb 19); the Boll Weevil (Feb 20- March 20); Moon Pie (March 21-April 20); the Possum (April 21-May 21); the Crawfish (May 22-June 21); Collards( June 22-July 23); Catfish (July 24-Aug 23); Grits (Aug 24- Sept 23); Boiled Peanuts (Sept 24- Oct 23); Butter Beans (Oct 24-Nov 22) and Armadillo (Nov 23-Dec 21).
I can readily relate to Boiled Peanuts, Moon Pies, Grits, Collards, Okra (fried) and Catfish (fried).
By the traditional Graeco-Roman zodiac, I’m a Sagittarius. By this new Southern scheme, I am an Armadillo. The armadillo (Spanish for “armored one”) is a shy, little burrowing animal, covered mostly by scales. Florida folks called them “possums on the half shell.” Judy and I first ran across (and over them) when I was in the Navy and we were living near Jacksonville. Armadillos are not nimble and do not seem to grasp the concept of sharing highways with cars and trucks.
The Southern Horoscope describes us Armadillos thusly: “You have a tendency to develop a tough exterior, but you are actually quite gentle and kind inside. A good evening for you—old friends, a fire, some roots, fruit, worms, and insects. You are a throwback. You’re not concerned with today’s fashions and trends. You’re not concerned with anything about today. You’re almost prehistoric in your interests and behavior patterns. You probably want to marry another Armadillo, but a Possum is another somewhat kinky mating possibility.”
This sounds a lot like me, with friends gathered around a fire swapping stories, although I’m not so keen on worms and insects. Also, I’m not concerned with today’s fashions and trends. I am prehistoric (and historic) in my interests. I did not marry another Armadillo; I married a tasty Collard.
My wife, Judy, by the Graeco-Roman zodiac is a Cancer. By this Southern method of reckoning, she’s a Collard and as such, she has “a genius for communication. They love to get in the melting pot of life and share their essence with the essence of those around them. Collards make good social workers, psychologists, and baseball managers. As far as your personal life goes, if you are Collards, stay away from Crawfish. It just won’t work. Save yourself a lot of heartache.”
Chris, my son, was born in May. By the old system, he’s a Gemini. By the new system, he’s a Crawfish. The New Southern Horoscope describes Crawfish in these words: “Crawfish is a water sign. If you work in an office, you’re hanging around the water cooler. Crawfish prefer the beach to the mountains, the pool to the golf course, and the bathtub to the living room. You tend not to be particularly attractive physically, but you have very, very good heads.”
Chris has a good head on his shoulders — he teaches high school and college. He likes the beach. I would take issue with the “not attractive physically” part, but, of course, I’m his father.
Space does not allow me to give the descriptions for the other nine Southern signs, but I think you get the gist of the scheme.
If you go to Google and “If Zodiac Signs Were Southern,” you will get a slightly different version of what I have written; variations on a theme. Their signs are: White-Tail Deer, Catfish, Cottonmouth, Possum, Bullfrog, Gator, Crawfish, Cicada, Lightning Bug, Black Bear, Coyote and our friend, the Armadillo.