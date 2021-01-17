A snowy morning brings back pleasant memories

Snow, at least a dusting of the magical powder, was visible in western Iredell on Friday morning, Jan. 8, our first snow of the winter of 2020-21. Even such a scant deposit as we had was sufficient to bring back memories, so thick, I had to brush them away.

In my youth, snow was good on any day, but particularly good on the night before or the early morning of a school day. I did well at school and had no trouble with any of my classmates or teachers, but still, to get a “day off” was a fine thing.

Of course, I did not have to drive anywhere by car on an icy highway. My parents, who had jobs in Charlotte, were less enthusiastic about snow.

Our weather forecasts usually came from WBTV Channel 3’s Clyde McLean, universally known as “Cloudy” McLean. If it was a school day, we’d also listen to WHIP, 1350 AM radio, to find out if the Mooresville Graded School District (MGSD) would be operating. They didn’t scroll school closings on TV as they do today.

I suspect more people listened to WHIP on snowy mornings than at any other time. Some wag took this a step further and speculated that more people listened to WHIP on radio than on any other appliance, such as a waffle iron or toaster.