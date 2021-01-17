A snowy morning brings back pleasant memories

Snow, at least a dusting of the magical powder, was visible in western Iredell on Friday morning, Jan. 8, our first snow of the winter of 2020-21. Even such a scant deposit as we had was sufficient to bring back memories, so thick, I had to brush them away.
In my youth, snow was good on any day, but particularly good on the night before or the early morning of a school day. I did well at school and had no trouble with any of my classmates or teachers, but still, to get a “day off” was a fine thing.
Of course, I did not have to drive anywhere by car on an icy highway. My parents, who had jobs in Charlotte, were less enthusiastic about snow.
Our weather forecasts usually came from WBTV Channel 3’s Clyde McLean, universally known as “Cloudy” McLean. If it was a school day, we’d also listen to WHIP, 1350 AM radio, to find out if the Mooresville Graded School District (MGSD) would be operating. They didn’t scroll school closings on TV as they do today.
I suspect more people listened to WHIP on snowy mornings than at any other time. Some wag took this a step further and speculated that more people listened to WHIP on radio than on any other appliance, such as a waffle iron or toaster.
As to whether it had snowed sufficiently to call off school, the popular theory among us kids, was that whether the schools would operate was based on whether Dr. R.R. (we said it stood for “Rail Road”) Morgan, the superintendent, could get his sedan out of his driveway.
We could not have cared less about the MGSD having to tack on more days at the end of the school year to make up for snow days.
My brother and I wolfed down our breakfasts and could hardly wait to get bundled-up and out the door. Sweaters, heavy coats, gloves, galoshes, knit caps and ear muffs were mandatory. Remember the ear muffs with a large spring connecting the two furry pads? Do they even make those anymore?
Neither Jeff nor I looked as over-insulated as Ralphie’s younger brother, Randy, in the classic movie “A Christmas Story.” Randy, you may recall, falls in one scene and like a beetle on its back, is too padded to be able to get back up without assistance.
Once out the door, we immediately started making snowballs and then began construction of the two traditional childhood projects: a man of snow and perhaps a frozen fort to rival King Arthur’s castle. Making “snow angels” was not on the program.
We had no sleds, homemade or otherwise, as it did not snow often enough to justify the purchase of one, although Turner’s Hardware sold them. As I recall, Mooresville usually got only two decent snows per winter and anyway, there were no good hills near our house.
The most memorable winter I can recall was that of 1959-1960. I was a sixth-grader in Mrs. Sandra Coleman’s class at Park View Elementary, two blocks from our house. For three consecutive Wednesdays, it began snowing after lunch. Some classmate, eyes drifting from long division problems on the blackboard, would stand, point and exclaim (scream), “Hey! Look! It’s snowing!”
This electrifying announcement was followed in less than a nanosecond by a rush to the tall windows for verification. It’s a wonder no one was trampled to death.
Soon the voice of our principal, Mr. Donald H. Peiffer, would come over the classroom loudspeaker, in a calm voice informing the teachers that school would soon be dismissed. An irrepressible cheer would go up throughout the building.
By the following Monday morning enough snow would have melted for school to be resumed, only to be interrupted again on Wednesday after lunch, as before. This went on for three, possibly four, consecutive Wednesdays.
I think we attended school until mid-June that year.
Back to last week: Friday morning, as usual, I took our Scottish terriers, Molly Carol and Nessie Grace, out to attend to their business. Molly was hesitant to venture into the white powder, even though there was little of it. Molly is very particular about getting her feet wet. Finally, with nature attended to, I headed her back into the house and hooked Nessie to the leash.
Nessie, who is Molly’s daughter, wanted to go bounding across the white-topped grass like a sled dog in “Call of the Wild.” Nessie is 9 years old but still has a lot of puppy in her. She acts much like I did when I was 9 years old and still had a lot of pup in me.
After Nessie had attended to her business, we walked around the yard and I looked for signs of deer and other wildlife, but the snow was not dense enough for tracking. We have deer occasionally in West Iredell, as well as rabbits, possums and other wild mammals.
From the front yard I looked back at our house. The roof was solid white, indicating that we had good insulation between the ceilings and the attic.
There was nowhere Judy and I had to go, and with dogs taken care of and the newspaper from the box in hand, I went back into our toasty-warm house, made coffee, read the R&L and, after a while, went to the study to type this for you.
Thank you, readers, for sharing this reverie with me. Stay warm and safe.
O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Call Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time ... in Mooresville, NC.”