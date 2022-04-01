A shared love: Xavier Zsarmani Sr., son describe joy of fishing in new children's book

Fishing is a common pastime for the Zsarmani family. Through the generations, they have gone down to the water to throw a line in the water and relax, bonding over the shared experience and the stories they can tell.

Now, they want to share that experience with the world. With their new children’s book “How to Catch a Bully Fish”, Xavier Zsarmani Sr. and Xavier “XJ” Zsarmani Jr. described what a day on the water was like for their family.

“It’s just something we love doing,” Zsarmani Sr. said. “Getting the book together was just so organic.”

To get the content for the book, Zsarmani filmed a fishing trip that he and his son — their “Bro Time'' as XJ calls it — made last summer. The pair often go fishing on Lake Norman or at other local ponds in the area.

“We go fishing a lot,” Zsarmani Jr. said. “My favorite part is when the fish jump out of the water.”

Zsarmani Jr. then went on to demonstrate, as any true fisherman would, that the fish they caught was nearly as big as he was. He did admit that it was cool to see him and his dad’s face on the cover of a book.

For Zsarmani Sr., the chance to write this book with his son was more than he could have imagined. While publishing and printing the book themselves was difficult, the end result is worth it.

“The fact that I can look into (XJ’s) eyes and say ‘we’re authors’ is a beautiful thing,” Zsarmani Sr. said, with XJ repeating it back to him. “My mother instilled in me a love of reading and I wanted to pass that down to him.

“Books last forever and I wanted to leave (XJ) with something that would last forever.”

With the book coming out, the new authors will hold a pair of book signings in the area. The first will take place on Saturday at 4 p.m. at MLK Park in Statesville and the second will be held at ESC Park in Troutman on Sunday at 4 p.m.

“We just wanted to be able to bring people together. We miss the joy, the hugs, the laughter of the outdoor experience,” Zsarmani Sr. said. “This is a perfect segue into springtime.

“It’s almost fishing season, too,” Zsarmani added, smiling toward his son.