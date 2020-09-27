A place to sit a spell: 97 years ago at Shinn’s Store

Local farmers brought in home-grown vegetables — crookneck squash, okra, late tomatoes -- from their gardens, eggs from their hen houses and perhaps rabbits their sons raised or perhaps had shot with a shotgun or a .22 rifle.

Look at the second item of the advertisement under the headline, “Groceries.” It reads: “Good meat….14 cents.” Note that it doesn’t say just what kind of meat, beef, chicken, pork, or whatever, nor what cut, be it ribs, wings, ground meat, chops, steak or whatever. But you could be sure it was good, for Mr. Shinn had probably butchered the animal himself on the large, heavy maple butcher block back in his meat department. And Mrs. Shinn, the former Miss Bessie Ola Rowe, perhaps baked unsliced white bread, oatmeal cookies and pound cakes to be sold in their store.

Mr. & Mrs. P. A. Shinn’s store was a place where a man could take a load off his feet, sip on a cold bottle of pop while maybe munching on some crackers and a slice of yellow cheddar that Mr. Shinn cut for him off the big yellow wheel of cheese. It was, basically, a place to sit a spell and talk about the need for a good, drenching rain, or to voice the perpetual question as to what those rascals in Washington or Raleigh were up to, or to wax philosophical about nature, the seasons, the miracle of birth of livestock or human folk.