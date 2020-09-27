A place to sit a spell: 97 years ago at Shinn’s Store

While looking for something else in a micro-filmed copy of the Sept. 27, 1923, Mooresville Enterprise, the predecessor of The Tribune, I ran across an advertisement for Mr. Pinkney Alexander “Pink” Shinn’s store in (where else?) Shinnsville (also spelled “Shinnville”). The store was celebrating its 25th anniversary with a special ten-day sale. Mr. Shinn didn’t put many ads in the newspapers, so the sale was something special.
Shinn’s was a real Mom-‘n’-Pop’s store. If they didn’t have it, you probably didn’t need it, or, they could maybe order it. They sold a little bit of everything at Mr. Shinn’s emporium, from 5-pound cans of coffee (for $1), to men’s union suits (for $1.25), to men’s Tough Hide Shoes (for $2.98). Shinn’s sold a selection of toys and fruit at Christmas-time.
Besides being a local landmark, the old country store was a community gathering place. You could also post or pick up your mail – Mr. Shinn was also the postmaster -- buy gasoline for your coupe, fertilizer for your vegetable garden, a new hammer, shoes for mules, work boots for yourself, sticks of peppermint candy for the young’uns, a red wool knit cap for the Mrs. and maybe a pound of country ham for the ham biscuits to be served at the dinner on the grounds at the church homecoming on Sunday.
These centers of civility, commerce and conversation always had a peculiar odor to them, hard to define, not unpleasant, but recognizable, a combination of plug tobacco, burlaps sacks, coffee, leather, iron hardware, horse feed, salt blocks and Lord knows what else.
Local farmers brought in home-grown vegetables — crookneck squash, okra, late tomatoes -- from their gardens, eggs from their hen houses and perhaps rabbits their sons raised or perhaps had shot with a shotgun or a .22 rifle.
Look at the second item of the advertisement under the headline, “Groceries.” It reads: “Good meat….14 cents.” Note that it doesn’t say just what kind of meat, beef, chicken, pork, or whatever, nor what cut, be it ribs, wings, ground meat, chops, steak or whatever. But you could be sure it was good, for Mr. Shinn had probably butchered the animal himself on the large, heavy maple butcher block back in his meat department. And Mrs. Shinn, the former Miss Bessie Ola Rowe, perhaps baked unsliced white bread, oatmeal cookies and pound cakes to be sold in their store.
Mr. & Mrs. P. A. Shinn’s store was a place where a man could take a load off his feet, sip on a cold bottle of pop while maybe munching on some crackers and a slice of yellow cheddar that Mr. Shinn cut for him off the big yellow wheel of cheese. It was, basically, a place to sit a spell and talk about the need for a good, drenching rain, or to voice the perpetual question as to what those rascals in Washington or Raleigh were up to, or to wax philosophical about nature, the seasons, the miracle of birth of livestock or human folk.
Life was slower-paced at Shinn’s and the places like it a century ago. They dotted all of Iredell County before the chain groceries and supermarkets arrived with 50 different kinds of breakfast cereal in four different-sized boxes.
The proprietors, like Mr. Shinn, knew your name, your parents’ names and probably your grandparents’ names. The nickel you slid across on the glass counter top to Mr. Shinn had been earned by physical labor -- mowing the lawn, feeding the chickens, hoeing the garden and the treat Mr. Shinn handed you, the golf ball-sized jawbreaker candy or the double-decker Moon Pie you bought, probably didn’t make it all the way home. You walked home from the store, or perhaps rode your bike after putting a little more air in the tires, courtesy of Mr. Shinn.
The store building still stands at the intersection of the Shinnville Road (SR 2383) and Winthrow’s Creek Road (SR 2379). It has been closed now for about 20 years, since around the year 2000. The store gave its name to the community it served for more than a century.
O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Call Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time ... in Mooresville, NC.”
