A PAINFUL LESSON: Man learns there's little legal recourse for an injured pet

A pet being hit by a car is a nightmare scenario, but for Jerry Jones, it became not only a reality but a harsh lesson in how the legal system views pets and other animals.

A dog may be man's best friend, but under the law, they are just property.

"The laws are unfair and unjust, dogs are 'property' but that doesn’t mean they aren’t living creatures who deserve to be protected as well," Jones said.

Jones' experience started June 21 when he said a man drove through his neighborhood recklessly and hit his dog, Khalessi, which wasn't on a leash. Jones said Khalessi suffered major bruising, an air pocket in her chest, and mild internal bleeding. Her left hip was also pushed out of the socket. The initial costs for care were more than $1,000 and any surgeries could push it above $4,000. Jones started a GoFundMe to help pay for the costs.

He said the driver, Raymond Jessop Jr., of Westfield, yelled at him after hitting the dog. Jessop said he swerved to avoid the dog and that the trailer on the truck did make contact. He was adamant he did what he could to avoid the dog, but did not want to say anything else about the incident.

Jones was in a whirlwind of emotion when the incident happened.

"At the time, I was still filled with adrenaline and anxiety because my dog was just hit by a truck, the man yelled at me and had no sympathy. Then he ran away from the scene without ever even coming to see if she was OK or just to apologize. Frustration and anger were definitely one of my strongest emotions towards the police response," Jones said but was still understanding of how Statesville Police dealt with the situation. "Hats off to the Statesville PD who handled it correctly and to the best of their abilities."