A night of honors at Mooresville Masonic Lodge #496 meeting

Bradshaw then acknowledged those who had both funded the renovation work and who did a good portion of the work.

The first recognized was Randy Marion to whom Bradshaw noted that the plaque being dedicated was “specifically to you and your generous contribution, contributions to Freemasonry and to this lodge in particular, and we are so very thankful for your generosity. And on behalf of Mooresville Lodge and as Grand Master, I want to thank you in particular for all that you have done for the fraternity and in particular the lodge. Thank you so much,” he said.

Marion responded with his thanks to the lodge and noted that he was “very proud to be a Mason.” His inspiration to be a Mason came from both of his grandfathers.

“I’m very, very proud to be a Mason, and I’m very proud to have my son come after me to be a Mason,” he said.

Estep later presented Marion with the commemorative plaque, which read, “Mooresville Lodge #496 presents this award for charitable giving to Bro. Randy Marion. By his selfless generosity and love of his brothers and lodge, we are able to make needed upgrades to our lodge and ensure that we are secure for the future. Charity does not end with giving, it grows through love of one another, 2020” Another matching plaque hangs in the lodge building.