A new spelling for an old word: Now it is 'sweetpotato'

As of 2018, if you are a North Carolinian and write the words “sweet potato,” you, sir or madam, are in error. The word in our state is now, officially, “sweetpotato,” one word, made from two old words, run together. The plural, like its former version, still adds “es.”

I was as surprised about this as much as you, presumably, are. It was just one of many interesting tidbits I found in reading through the fall issue North Carolina Field & Family, “the magazine of the North Carolina Farm Bureau Members.” The cover for this issue features two handsome goats, heralding a visit to a Goldsboro-area goat farm, an article on North Carolina apples (grown in Henderson County). Also, a short piece which addresses the question “Why Is Crop Rotation Important?”

It turns out there are at least three reasons to rotate your crops: 1. fewer insects in the spring (and thus less use of pesticides), 2. weed control (and thus less use of herbicides); and 3. increased crop yield. As Field and Family succinctly puts it, “Crop rotation is important for the health of both the crop and the land.”

Among other informative articles, I found ones on the Future Farmers of America; as well as nine things to see or do in the historic Goldsboro area in the colorful, well-photographed article, “Pickles, Planes & Pigs.”

The pickles are products of the Mt. Olive Pickle Co., the planes can be found at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base at Goldsboro, and the pigs, at least tasty parts of them, come served as Eastern-style pulled pork barbecue found at some “joints” in the area.

While I am an enthusiastic supporter of Western, or Lexington-style BBQ, and of Eastern style BBQ not so much, any Tar Heel ‘cue beats such dishes from other states.

And, of all things, I found a guide to golf cart insurance in the magazine. But wait, North Carolina Farm Bureau is, after all, an insurance company, and they would be interested in golf cart insurance and North Carolina has a large number of enthusiastic chasers of the little, white, dimpled ball.

My interests, however, were focused on a piece on the sweetpotato, our state vegetable and a crop for which North Carolina ranks nationally as No. 1, having an annual value of $350 million. Yum, yum. Sweet ‘taters!

The recipes section of the magazine also provided three ways to prepare sweetpotatoes, one of which is titled Sweetpotato Cornbread with Spiced Honey Butter. Brother, how Southern can you get?

While on the subject of sweetpotatoes, which I was, I learned once again that sweetpotatoes and yams are not the same thing. I had heard this before, but was not clear about it. Yams, I read, are “a white-fleshed starchy edible root typically imported from Africa.”

Even armed with this information, I am not going to correct my elders when I am told that “a mess of candied yams” has been prepared for a meal. No, sir, not me.

You can learn more about sweet potatoes — I mean sweetpotatoes — by visiting ncsweetpotatoes.com. You can also get more recipes involving the tasty tuber at ncfieldfamily.org/sweetpotatorecipes, including one for Sweetpotato Chocolate Chip Cookies. Haven’t tried it, but it sounds like a winner. Good ingredients usually result in good food.

Sometimes you can learn quite a bit from magazines that come unsolicited in your mail. Not often, but sometimes.