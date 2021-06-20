A new Eagle Scout joins the ranks

There have been other changes made since I was active in Scouting 60 years ago. Organized in 1910, and chartered by the United States Congress, the Boy Scouts of America modified its name to “Scouts BSA,” on Feb. 1, 2019, “to reflect its policy change allowing girls to join separate, gender-specific troops,” according to the BSA website. As of that same date, girls officially could become members of the Boy Scouts.

Also, some interesting-sounding new merit badges been added to their program, making a total of 137 — as of April, 2020 — that can currently be earned. Recently a young man was able to get all 137 merit badges, which is quite an achievement.

Some of the merit badges that were new to me include chess, digital technology, disabilities awareness, environmental science, game design, geocaching, inventing, kayaking, moviemaking, nuclear science, programming (of computers), robotics, scuba diving and space exploration. Some of the 33 merit badges I had, such as art, basketry, fingerprinting, home repairs, music, reading, safety and swimming are still current, but some of the requirements have changed.

Into the future