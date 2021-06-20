A new Eagle Scout joins the ranks

An article on the front page of the R&L of Wednesday, June 9, by Taylor Jedrzejek let us know that a local young man, Joey Erwin, had achieved the highest rank in Boy Scouts, that of Eagle Scout. It’s always good to learn about positive things happening in our area.
Congratulations to you, Joey, to your family, and congratulations to Vanderburg United Methodist Church, the sponsor of your Troop #332.
Joey was shown in a photo with his two brothers, Jonathan and Jeremy, who had previously reached that coveted rank in the 111-year-old Scouting program in America.
In distinguished company
As an Eagle Scout, Joey has earned a place beside some distinguished men. To name a few: U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, Astronaut and Sen. John Glenn, Astronaut Neil Armstrong, President Gerald Ford, Astronaut Jim Lovell, Nobel Prize-winner Robert Coleman Richardson, former N.C. Gov. and United States Senator Terry Sanford, Academy Award-winning film director Steven Spielberg, Walmart founder Sam Walton, U.S. Army General William Westmoreland and U.S. Navy Admiral Elmo Zumwalt.
While one could argue that these men would probably have succeeded in life even if they hadn’t been Eagle Scouts, the hard work to get the award and having “Eagle Scout” on their resume certainly didn’t hurt them.
My brother Jeff and I got our Eagle Scout badges at the Court of Honor held at Little Joe’s Presbyterian Church in Barium Springs in September of 1962. Our certificates were signed by President Kennedy.
Jeff and I were members of Boy Scouts of America Troop #162 (formerly Troop #3), Mooresville, sponsored by St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, which was then located across Main Street from the flour mill in Mooresville. Jeff and I sometimes walked to the Monday night meetings in St. Mark’s Educational Building.
Several men served as our Scoutmasters while we were in Scouting, but the most influential was the late Harry W. Smith, a U.S. Army veteran and Eagle Scout. Troop #3 Scoutmasters preceding Harry Smith were Mr. Joe Sink, Mr. Shirley Suther and Mr. Fred Rogers.
Getting the Eagle rank is not easy. Currently, only some 8% of Scouts earn the Eagle rank. Because he had almost drowned once, my brother had a very real problem with getting his face under water, making his earning the then-required Swimming and Lifesaving merit badges particularly difficult for him.
Requirements have changed
Twenty-one merit badges were, and still are, needed to become an Eagle. Thirteen are required badges, including traditional core survival-oriented activities such as cooking, camping and first aid, while other merit badges are electives. In addition to earning the 21 merit badges, today’s prospective Eagle Scout also has to complete an approved community service project.
There have been other changes made since I was active in Scouting 60 years ago. Organized in 1910, and chartered by the United States Congress, the Boy Scouts of America modified its name to “Scouts BSA,” on Feb. 1, 2019, “to reflect its policy change allowing girls to join separate, gender-specific troops,” according to the BSA website. As of that same date, girls officially could become members of the Boy Scouts.
Also, some interesting-sounding new merit badges been added to their program, making a total of 137 — as of April, 2020 — that can currently be earned. Recently a young man was able to get all 137 merit badges, which is quite an achievement.
Some of the merit badges that were new to me include chess, digital technology, disabilities awareness, environmental science, game design, geocaching, inventing, kayaking, moviemaking, nuclear science, programming (of computers), robotics, scuba diving and space exploration. Some of the 33 merit badges I had, such as art, basketry, fingerprinting, home repairs, music, reading, safety and swimming are still current, but some of the requirements have changed.
Into the future
The organization has changed in other ways. When I was Scout in the early 1960s, there were three levels, basically determined by age and/or grade in school: the Cub Scouts, the Boy Scouts and the Explorers. Today there are five programs: Cub Scouting, Scouts BSA, Venturing, Sea Scouting and Exploring. I encourage you to research these programs on your own if you are interested. All of the programs, apparently, are also open to girls. As you might expect, these changes in Boy Scouting have opponents and well as advocates.