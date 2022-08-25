A Musical Ice Cream Social with Clay Lunsford planned at Historic Sharpe House

The Historic Sharpe House and Wine Maestro present: A Musical Ice Cream Social with Clay Lunsford on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy ice cream and cookies paired with your choice of adult or regular beverages while you wind down summer with Clay Lunsford. Food offerings will include chocolate, vanilla bean and fruity sherbet ice cream as well as fudge, vanilla sugar and snickerdoodle cookies. Wine Maestro will provide wine pairings. A raffle will end the evening.

An Iredell native, Lunsford has been performing for more than 50 years. He will be bringing tunes from jazz to folk to gospel to Americana. He is the co-founder of The North Carolina Finger Style Guitar Players Association and the president of The North Carolina Thumb Pickers Association.

Tickets range from $8 to $22 depending on selections. Children of all ages are welcome. Alcohol will not be available to purchase onsite, but can be purchased with tickets.

Tickets are available through Friday and can be purchased through Eventbrite.

Also coming up on Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. is Farewell to Summer with Nothing But The Water

Enjoy a supper of authentic Caribbean jerk chicken over rice with complementary sides followed by homemade dessert served in the Dogwood Courtyard. After dinner, enjoy the show at the Pasture House Stage right below.

Nothing But The Water, an Americana/folk/blues trio, brings years of collective musical experience to the stage. Headed by Marie Reid alongside Marte Yerkins and Rick Domion, the group brings an eclectic, edgy twist on traditional Americana. Reid, a Mooresville resident for nearly three decades, started her love for music as a child while listening to sounds from the likes of Peter Paul & Mary; Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young; The Doors; and more coming from her brothers’ vinyl collection.

“Be euphonically distracted, three minutes at a time, with us! Music truly does make this life bearable,” Reid said.

To learn more about Nothing But The Water and other collaborations, head over to Marie Reid’s website.

Tickets range from $10 to $22 depending on selections. Children ages 5 and older are welcome. Alcohol will not be available to purchase onsite, but can be purchased with tickets.

Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite.