Iredell-Statesville School saw gains in 19 of its 37 schools according to the grades given out by the state to monitor academic improvements each year.

The Iredell-Statesville Schools academic growth report card was overall positive as the majority of schools met their goals over the last year. But while 19 schools showed improvement and met their goals, 18 schools saw scores drop and did not meet the growth expectations.

Among the success stories were six schools that increased their letter grades according to the rubric set out by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

The Agriculture & Science Early College moved from a B to an A; Coddle Creek, Cool Spring and Lake Norman elementary schools moved from a C to a B; and Scotts and Union Grove elementary schools moved from a D to a C. Two schools were also removed from the state’s underperforming list according to the press release.

“Every time I walk into one of our schools I witness our teachers, students, and staff members working incredibly hard to offer individualized instruction to each of our 20,000 students. I am excited to celebrate the accomplishments both in performance and growth,” Iredell-Statesville Schools Superintendent Jeff James said.

The district also touted its higher-than-state average graduation rate. The 4-year cohort graduation rate for the 2022-2023 school year was 87.8%, compared to the state average of 86.4%. The district’s 5-year cohort graduation rate was 90.1%, which includes second-year seniors from the early colleges.

However, South Iredell High School and West Iredell High School saw major drop offs in their scores, and NB Mills Elementary, Third Creek Middle, and East Iredell Middle all received F grades from the state.

Iredell-Statesville Schools highlighted the improvements in its news release on the subject and said the data is encouraging for school and district leaders who are trying to catch students up after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted schools in Iredell County and all across the United States.

“I’m happy about our growth,” Chief Elementary Academic Officer Jonathan Ribbeck said. “However, we know there is still work to be done, but we are up for the challenge.”

Other positives highlighted by the district were that for the second year in a row, the Collaborative College for Technology & Leadership, Crossroads Arts & Science Early College, and Woodland Heights Middle School exceeded academic growth. While not all goals were met, the district said nearly 70% of all schools increased their overall growth scores from the 2021-2022 school year to the 2022-2023 school year.

“It is so important that we refocus the way we are leading, join together to learn how to make more gains in our academic and growth performance of our students, and celebrate our successes every chance we get,” James said.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, North Carolina’s annual school accountability report helps promote the academic achievement of all public school students and assist stakeholders in understanding and gauging student and school performance against state and national standards. Statewide assessments and other performance indicators help educators, students, parents and other stakeholders measure the progress of students and schools and determine where to provide additional support.

Looking ahead

Iredell-Statesville Schools said that the total number of schools that met or exceeded growth was up five from the previous school year and it will continue to put strategies in place to meet the learning achievement gaps. It said that the Curriculum and Instruction Division is implementing with fidelity a focus on rigor, relevance, and relationships in conjunction with the partnerships with Dr. Bill Daggett and Principal Baruti Kafele.

“It always starts with relationships,” Ribbeck said. “Research shows that if students are challenged, if the students find value in what they are learning, and the teacher builds a relationship with the student, then they will improve.”

The school system looks to expand those relationships outside the classroom with professional learning communities to share their successes and plans with their peers.

“We are refocusing on our PLC processes to ensure what we are teaching matches the depths of the North Carolina State Standards,” Kelly Cooper said. She is the chief secondary academic officer.