A master musician: Jason Lamberth has played with some of the best in a career that spans more than eight decades

Jason Lamberth won’t come out and say it, but others will: He is as great a musician as he is a person, and he has kept great company over the years for both reasons.

That’s no surprise when he was once a sought-after fingerpicking style guitar player in a number of bands and musical groups, or from his decades as the owner of Jason’s House of Music in Statesville, or now as he quietly does repairs on stringed instruments for young and old musicians alike.

The common comment when you ask those who have known him over the past 91 years is that Lamberth isn’t just a musician, salesman or musical repairman, but that his graciousness and love for music came together in all the phases of his life so far.

“He’s a master musician, a master technician on instruments, and he is a friend to everyone,” Clay Lunsford, who has played with Lamberth in recent years, said. “And he’s a true American. He’s honest and forthright… he’s just a great Christian and friend.”

These days you’ll find him quietly working in his own garage. He takes on work as he is comfortable, charging reasonable prices despite the fact his work and care remains in high demand.

But don’t expect it to be “perfect,” because, in music, you want something genuine and real, as far as Lamberth is concerned.

“Sometimes with music these days, you can do it too perfectly,” Lamberth said.

He said he is amazed by what can be done with computers for music production these days, something he couldn’t have imagined when he first picked up a guitar. “But it doesn’t have that warmth, it doesn’t have the style or sound of a real instrument.”

It isn’t just that aspect of making music either. Lamberth said when he is working on someone else’s instrument, he wants it to sound perfect for them, the way they want to hear it.

And judging by those Lamberth has played with and worked with over the years, it is hard to argue against him.

Opening notes

What started with Lamberth picking up a guitar when he was 11 or 12 years old would carry him around the region as a talented fingerpicking style guitar player, but you wouldn’t know from talking to him.

“There weren’t a lot of fingerpickers back then, so it was easy for me to find work,” Lamberth said. “If somebody was doing a little bit of fingerpicking, you didn’t have a lot of competition. Back in those days, people might have thought you were better than you were.”

Fingerpicking is a style where the fingers are used to directly play notes, which allows the guitarist to play the rhythm, bass, and melody at one time.

“You do about the same thing that three guitar players are doing,” Lamberth said.

After graduation, he wasn’t just headed to the stage though. Lamberth said he began working at Bunch Music Company to pay the bills while he was chasing gigs. The bands that Lamberth put together or joined would give him the chance to play locally at WSIC, which increased his exposure. Eventually, television would provide more opportunities not just to play on stage, but also to record with other artists.

While Lamberth often downplays his talent, in the 1950s he played with folk and bluegrass legends and luminaries like Doc Watson and Jim Shumate. If fact, Watson, who went on to win seven Grammy awards, opened for Lamberth.

Lamberth played with Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Don Gibson. And while he never played a formal show with Chet Atkins, the two were friends and would share stories and play together in more informal settings. He can count folk and jazz guitarist Guy Van Duser and guitar maker Wayne Henderson as colleagues and friends as well.

Even if he wasn’t being humble about his skills as a guitar player, the company Lamberth has kept over the years when it comes to music might say otherwise.

“Back then, luckily enough, I did a lot of work playing music,” Lamberth said. “I did get to do a lot of playing over the years.”

The bands he was in would take him around North and South Carolina, as well as into Virginia and Tennessee for the most part. There were shows in West Virginia, Georgia, and other places, and he would be in the studio recording as well as he continued to play throughout the ‘50s and into the ‘60s.

While the love of music was still there for Lamberth after a decade on the road, taking care of his family at home was more important, and he knew he couldn’t be in two places simultaneously.

“It’s something you have to go into it 110%, and you got to make a decision. You’re gone all the time, and that’s why you sometimes have problems, so I just decided that was not for me.”

Though he would open the store, he wasn’t done playing guitar. Whether in the store or elsewhere, Lamberth still found time to play with other musicians both locally and in the region.

One of those people includes Lunsford, founder of the North Carolina Thumbpickers Convention. Though the first time Lunsford saw Lamberth, he was just a boy in the crowd at a North Iredell auction where the fingerpicker was playing. It wasn’t until a decade or two ago, past Lamberth’s regular playing days, that the two teamed up to make the Guitar Express, which showed off both of their musical talents.

“We worked well together when we played, we meshed, so to speak,” Lunsford said.” A good musician when you’re playing with someone else, when it’s their turn to kind of take the lead so to speak, then the other one gets out of the way.

“You could put it this way: It ain’t how many licks you hit, it’s where you put them. You know it doesn’t necessarily mean you got to hit all of them, they got to be at the right place and the right kind. And Jason was a master at that. We had good chemistry. When it came to that you both, you got your licks in and got out of the way.”

Jason’s House of Music

Once those days of hitting the road for gigs were over for Lamberth, his days of playing and being involved with the music scene were far from finished.

After the Bunch Music store sold out to another company, Lamberth decided it was time to branch out on his own as he opened Jason’s House of Music before eventually moving the store to Broad Street.

On Broad Street, he would open up Jason’s Music World, filled with the instruments he loved, as well as some of the music too. His reputation from his playing days might have gotten people in the door, but his friendly approach kept people coming back. It was also the understanding that making the perfect sound for the customer was as important as Lamberth’s own expertise.

“Jason is a great guitarist, both technically and stylistically, but like his good friend Doc Watson, he doesn’t play for other musicians, he plays to the audience and the style they want to hear,” Jim Tarman, one of the many guitar players in Statesville that stopped in the shop over the years, said. “He’s was very good at his craft there and he’s a great luthier as well… I would take a guitar down to him that I thought was a great guitar, and he’d show me the five things that were wrong with it, but he would fix them too.”

The store opened in 1963 and closed in 2008, with many local and even some national musicians stopping in to talk or pick on the guitar with Lamberth. One of those more well-known names was Atkins.

“You could tell people he stopped by, but they wouldn’t believe me,” Lamberth said.

Lamberth is quick to point out he never performed on stage with Atkins, but he did get the chance to play with him away from the spotlight, including in the store.

But whether you were famous, the understanding that the relationship between buyer and seller shouldn’t end once the customer stepped out the door kept people coming back.

“Take it over, set it up, get everything just perfect, then put it on display. That just went along with the instruments, that’s the way it was,” Lamberth said. “When it went out the door, you want it to be as perfect as it could. Make the people happy, that’s just good business.

“Take care of the person leaving the money with you.”

That attitude left an impression on customers like Ed McClelland who bought a guitar from him decades ago.

“He’s humble. He’ll do anything for you, anything that can be done,” McClelland said. “He’ll do it for you whether its guitars or tractors, it wouldn’t make any difference. It’s the same type of humble personality and just willing to help you out.”

Don’t stop the music

While he sold the store years ago, he still does work on his own schedule out of his garage in Statesville. Along with getting the best sound of guitars, he said about 20 years ago he started making custom guitar stands as well. He still keeps a few guitars around for himself to pick on, though he doesn’t play nearly as much as he once did. Records sit ready to be played as well, a few with the names of people he has called friends at one point or another.

One way or another, along with his church and family life, he keeps involved in the world of music. And one reason he stays involved is the friendships and camaraderie he has formed with others over the years.

“Some of the best people on the planet, our musicians that I’ve met,” Lamberth said. Whether its a phone call or a card in the mail, distances of miles and years are closed and he is reminded of those friendships. “They’re like family.”

He simply just considered himself blessed.

“I feel like I am one of the most well-blessed people on the planet because I got to make a halfway decent living for my family, doing what I really enjoyed. Never dreaded to go to work, and still don’t. I have a ball. I got to do what I enjoy and meet a lot of good musicians down through the years.”

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

