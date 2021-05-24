A M King begins expansion project for Statesville's Cheney Brothers

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Warren Newell, CBI’s director of development, states, “I have worked with dozens of Design-Build and construction firms over the years, and I can honestly say that A M King is one of the finest. They provide turnkey services, are professional, prompt and just a pleasure to work with.”

Because the expansion would impact the existing auto and truck parking, the team is building another parking lot adjacent to the entrance for employees and a totally new truck/trailer parking area on property to the west. The 13 acres located across the street was acquired from the City of Statesville in a lease/option agreement and construction commenced in November 2020. Fill was supplied from an existing stockpile on site.

Demolition of the existing parking lot and utilities, when complete, will make way for the new addition. Included in the expansion will be a 70,037-square-foot dry warehouse, a 2,253-square-foot receiving office and the addition of 15 dry dock positions as well as 22 existing cooler docks — bringing the total to 37 and enhancing CBI’s ability to receive and distribute product quickly and efficiently.