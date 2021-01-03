A look back at 2020 and the hope for a better 2021

I also surveyed some interesting places in nearby Mount Ulla and paid a visit to the past at Mr. Pink Shinn’s store in Shinnville.

5. Columns about the COVID epidemic’s effect on people. One, in April, showed several indications that we might lick the pandemic if we did remain calm and use our brains and I gave some advice to the graduating Class of 2020 in another column.

Also on the plus side was the discovery, by a cousin in Asheville, of my maternal grandmother’s cookbook, which might not have been found had my cousin not been ensconced in her home, thoroughly bored, and decided to go through some dusty boxes in her basement. Way to go Anna!

Finally, I wrote about our church resuming services but still taking prudent precautionary practices.

6. Miscellaneous columns include a look at dubious holidays such as National Shrimp Day (May 10) and National Fruit Cocktail Day (May 13). I wrote about the two Scottish terriers, Molly and Nessie, who live with Judy and me; perhaps it is we who live with them.

I also did several columns on The Future and checked if some famous predictions from 1899 had come true (not many, but some were remarkably close.)