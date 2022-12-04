A look back 80+ years ago makes Thanksgiving Day more meaningful

Judy and I hope you had a very fine Thanksgiving last Thursday, complete with friends and relatives, a great meal, and so forth. And we especially hope you kept in mind, and in your prayers, the people around the world who did not have much to be thankful for, such as the people in Ukraine and those in refugee camps.

We in the United States are blessed more than we perhaps deserve. If you will look at the photographs accompanying this column, you will look upon Iredell County people of 80-some years ago, during the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl.

These people had been helped by one of President Franklin Roosevelt’s programs, the Resettlement Administration (RA), established in 1935. The president’s programs designed to help Americans get out of the Depression were collectively called “The New Deal.”

Officially, the purpose of Roosevelt’s Resettlement Administration was to resettle “destitute or low-income families from rural and urban areas; administer projects addressing soil erosion, stream pollution, seacoast erosion, reforestation, forestation, and flood control” and to make loans, “to finance, in whole or in part, the purchase of farm lands and necessary equipment by farmers, farm tenants, croppers or farm laborers.”

The Rehabilitation Administration was funded for only two years. The work of the administration was accomplished through several efforts. One was financial aid, with emergency loans and grants for farm families in dire straits and debt reduction for others.

Another part of the RA programs dealt with conservation work — planting trees on 87,000 acres; creating 1,900 miles of firebreaks; improving 261 miles of streams; educating farmers in best practices for land-use; and purchasing nine million acres of land, that otherwise was “unsuitable for crop cultivation,” for “forestry, grazing, wildlife conservation, and recreation.”

A third activity was aimed at building physical and social infrastructure in the countryside. Under this program, more than 500 vehicle, horse, and pedestrian bridges were built; 65 blacksmith shops were erected; 1,800 miles of telephone lines were strung, and enhanced medical and dental services were made available.

These photographs came from the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum at Hyde Park, New York.