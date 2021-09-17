A little rain couldn't stop the Laura Laws Memorial Golf Tournament

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It warms my heart greatly to see everyone supporting these causes Laura was always supportive of, and spent her time doing, to help the community and help children,” Edwin Laws, Laura’s husband, said.

After Laws died in 2003, members of the Fourth Creek Rotary Club decided to pay tribute to one of the area’s best golfers. Laws was self-taught and, not only did she enjoy the sport, but she was exceptional at it. She played on the men’s golf team at Alexander Central High School because there was no women’s team at the time.

While last year’s event was planned with modifications for the COVID-19 pandemic, heavy rains the day of the tournament put a damper on the golf, but not raising money. Many participants and sponsors still gave money even though the event was canceled.

The tournament also is a chance for the golfers to share the course with Whittenburg and a few other former college basketball stars. Fellow N.C. Wolfpack basketball star Tommy Burleson teed off on Thursday as well as Phil Ford and Al Wood, who played with the UNC Tar Heels. Jeff Hammond of NASCAR fame was also there.

“It’s a good fundraiser, and it’s always nice to see my old buddies,” Burleson said. “The North Carolina-N.C. State rivalry is something always fun to play with.”