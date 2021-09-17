A little rain couldn't stop the Laura Laws Memorial Golf Tournament

After the remnants of a hurricane canceled last year’s Laura Laws Memorial Golf Tournament, a little rain on Thursday wasn’t going to stop golfers from having fun and raising money for a worthy cause.
“It’s for a great cause,” Dereck Whittenburg said. “Just love supporting not just the Rotary, but the family and organizations, what they do out here is just great. I want to be a part of it.”
The golfing mattered for Whittenburg, too, but was not the main reason for being there.
“I would love to win the tournament, but most importantly I want to raise money for scholarships and help this family in a time of need,” Whittenburg said.
That has been the goal since the beginning and the tournament has raised nearly $900,000 over its 18 years of existence as it combines Laws’ love of golf with the passion for children and their educational opportunities.
“We decided 18 years ago to honor her commitment to children and education in the area, which she was a big advocate for,” Chris Bates said. He is one of the event’s organizers from the Fourth Creek Rotary Club.
Bates said the tournaments raise on average between $60,000-$75,000 annually, with all but $1,000 each year staying in Iredell County. That $1,000 goes to a scholarship at Alexander Central High School, where Laws attended. This year was no different as more than $65,000 was raised according to Bates.
“It warms my heart greatly to see everyone supporting these causes Laura was always supportive of, and spent her time doing, to help the community and help children,” Edwin Laws, Laura’s husband, said.
After Laws died in 2003, members of the Fourth Creek Rotary Club decided to pay tribute to one of the area’s best golfers. Laws was self-taught and, not only did she enjoy the sport, but she was exceptional at it. She played on the men’s golf team at Alexander Central High School because there was no women’s team at the time.
While last year’s event was planned with modifications for the COVID-19 pandemic, heavy rains the day of the tournament put a damper on the golf, but not raising money. Many participants and sponsors still gave money even though the event was canceled.
The tournament also is a chance for the golfers to share the course with Whittenburg and a few other former college basketball stars. Fellow N.C. Wolfpack basketball star Tommy Burleson teed off on Thursday as well as Phil Ford and Al Wood, who played with the UNC Tar Heels. Jeff Hammond of NASCAR fame was also there.
“It’s a good fundraiser, and it’s always nice to see my old buddies,” Burleson said. “The North Carolina-N.C. State rivalry is something always fun to play with.”
Wood said he was glad to be there to help raise money for a good cause and though he hadn’t met Laws, to honor her legacy.
The golf isn’t bad, either.
“I always have fun. A bad day on the golf course is better than a good day in the office,” Wood said.
The money will go toward local high school scholarships as well as the Fourth Creek Rotary Community Service Funds, which helps fund different projects and local charities as well. The benefactors this year were Children’s Hope Alliance and Power Cross.
