A lifeline through prison walls: Jehovah’s Witnesses continue their ministry inside prisons without sending in ministers.

Lou Fittipaldi waited for his new Bible student on the other side of a plexiglass divider. He was curious about the man who requested a Bible study but was deemed too dangerous to meet without a protective barrier. “Over time, his demeanor completely changed,” Fittipaldi remembered. “He became so trusted that he was assigned to escort disabled inmates to their doctor’s appointments within the prison facility.

This scenario was not unique to Fittipaldi. For more than 25 years, he has been part of a group of volunteers providing a robust Bible education program to inmates throughout the Taylorsville area. Weekly Bible-based group discussions, individual Bible studies, video presentations and contributions to the chapel library are just some of the resources they’ve provided at local facilities, including Alexander Correctional Institution and the county jail.

“Inmates have a willingness to make changes, but they don’t know how. They lack confidence in themselves and often feel like they are unworthy of forgiveness,” said Fittipaldi. “Their Bible study helps them build a relationship with God based on love, not fear of punishment. That gives them the confidence to change.”

However, COVID-19 shut down access to most U.S. prisons and local jails in 2020. Without warning, inmates were cut off from their decades-long Bible education program. “Our concern was for them,” said Dan Houghton, who helps coordinate the efforts of the Jehovah’s Witnesses’ correctional facility ministry in the U.S. “They needed us more now than ever. They were cut off from their lifeline of spiritual feeding.

Within weeks, Jehovah’s Witnesses pivoted their in-person ministry and activities around the country to virtual meetings and preaching through letters, telephone calls and videoconferencing. Fittipaldi used these alternative methods to continue providing spiritual support. “When inmates at the county jail request a Bible study, we are able to conduct it through videoconferencing,” he explained. “At one point, I had weekly study sessions going with 10 individual inmates.”

These methods aren’t just a lesser substitute. According to Fittipaldi, they have enhanced the learning experience. Pre-pandemic, he was required to only use printed Bible study aids when he physically entered the county jail, as opposed to the interactive Bible course offered electronically by Jehovah’s Witnesses. “Now, I can share accompanying videos and other media available within the electronic version. It’s much more engaging.”

While Alexander Correctional Institute does not allow individual virtual Bible studies, Fittipaldi takes advantage of the methods that are approved. “We are able to communicate via a third-party texting app. The messages are short, but focus on something encouraging.” Inmates are also able to receive requested literature, as well as DVDs of Bible-based videos and discourses that they can check out from the chapel library.”

Fittipaldi admits that seeing inmates in person allows him to have a much stronger pulse on their needs. However, these necessary changes have reaped unexpected and amazing results. Perhaps the most positive pandemic-driven prison preaching initiative takes place on the inside, as inmates share what they are learning with each other.

One inmate wrote to ask if Fittipaldi could come and pray “with me and a few other inmates that I am trying to help as well to understand God.” Another endeavored to learn Spanish in order to share words of encouragement with Spanish-speaking inmates.

Regarding a DVD series made available through the chapel library, one inmate wrote in a letter to Fittipaldi: “Another inmate and I got to see ‘The Bible Changes Lives’ video.’ It was truly encouraging. We both could see ourselves in this video.”

Throughout the country, Witnesses continue to build a spiritual lifeline into their local prisons in whatever way they can. For example, in California, a 28-minute televised program replete with ASL translation is broadcast three times a day, seven days a week, to all 33 state prisons, potentially reaching more than 130,000 residents.

Jehovah’s Witnesses value life. It’s their compelling motivation to proactively produce videos, supply literature, write letters — whatever it takes to reach inmates with the Bible’s message.

“The prison ministry allows inmates to value their life in the same way God values life,” said Fittipaldi. “When individuals are able to include themselves in God’s love for mankind, they begin to love life, make true friends and confidently look to the future with hope.”