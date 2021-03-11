A LIFE WELL-LIVED: Ruth Creedmore to be honored on her 100th birthday

“She tells me that her dad would stand her in a chair to wash dishes and they would put her on the floor, spread her legs out and put the younger one there for her to hold on to while her mom and dad were busy,” Williams said.

Her dad never accepted any kind of aid, finding a way to support his family through those tough Depression years. Ruth went to school, but Williams’ said that since she had to walk quite a ways to it that Ruth and her brothers didn’t get to go a whole lot. Mud and snow sidetracked them – and then there were those days of her brothers running and hiding in the woods during the trek that complicated things a little too.

Later, Ruth was allowed to live with another family and attended high school more regularly.

“She was a smart lady and she still is, at 100, especially in math,” Williams said. “She was invited to come and live with family friends … they lived in the Scotts area. So, having to convince her parents to let her do that, of course, they needed her too, but they let her go so she was able to attend Scotts school more regularly until she finished her education. That was in high school.”