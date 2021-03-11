A LIFE WELL-LIVED: Ruth Creedmore to be honored on her 100th birthday

Ruth Daniels Creedmore embraces her family and her community. As she prepares to celebrate her 100th birthday, both will be returning that love and support.
A lifelong resident of Iredell County, she will be honored on Saturday with a drive-up birthday celebration from 3:30 to 5 at Hebron Baptist Church. For Creedmore, it will just be the latest chapter in a life well-lived.
“She has all kinds of life experiences,” said Deanna Williams, who is married to Ruth’s oldest grandson.
Ruth spent most of her life in North Iredell. She was raised during the Depression, married a man who went on to serve in World War II, had five children (one of whom died as an infant) and spent more than 30 years working as a seamstress for various mills in the county. Through it all, she took care of her family. Known for her love of gardening and canning, she continues to be “sharp as a tack” and has overcome a pair of hip surgeries. She continues to love to get out and about in her community and to spend time with her growing family.
Her daughter, Barbara Williams, laughs as she remembers stories she’s heard throughout her life of antics of her mother and her uncles. She also clearly respects and admires the hard work and dedication Ruth has shown – and the lively spirit the lifelong Iredell County resident has shown.
The second of nine children, Ruth helped raise her sisters and brothers before starting her own family.
“She tells me that her dad would stand her in a chair to wash dishes and they would put her on the floor, spread her legs out and put the younger one there for her to hold on to while her mom and dad were busy,” Williams said.
Her dad never accepted any kind of aid, finding a way to support his family through those tough Depression years. Ruth went to school, but Williams’ said that since she had to walk quite a ways to it that Ruth and her brothers didn’t get to go a whole lot. Mud and snow sidetracked them – and then there were those days of her brothers running and hiding in the woods during the trek that complicated things a little too.
Later, Ruth was allowed to live with another family and attended high school more regularly.
“She was a smart lady and she still is, at 100, especially in math,” Williams said. “She was invited to come and live with family friends … they lived in the Scotts area. So, having to convince her parents to let her do that, of course, they needed her too, but they let her go so she was able to attend Scotts school more regularly until she finished her education. That was in high school.”
She also helped an older couple and worked as a nanny for them, getting a ride back to North Iredell when she could to visit. Times were tough in those days, but she carried on through them – and soon had a life partner.
When she was 17, Ruth met Ralph Creedmore. He “spotted her in a strawberry patch picking strawberries and he moseyed on over to talk to her and a little later that night some were playing games and they were playing Who’s Got the Button and of course Ralph gave Ruth the button,” Williams said of the circle game. “They dated for two-and-a-half years before they finally went to Virginia, just right over the line, and married Dec. 16, 1939.”
They had two girls – they would eventually have five children, one of whom died as an infant – and then the war called. Ralph was drafted into the Navy and was stationed in San Francisco. Ruth left her children with their grandparents and headed out on a train to see him, accompanied by her brother. It was quite a daring adventure for a 20-something young military wife at the time.
“In Oklahoma, they were on a troop train so the troops got priority and they had to stand or find an odd seat anywhere they could so they got separated, she did from her brother,” Williams said. “She said she actually spent her nights in the ladies lounge, in the bathroom. They did have chairs and things.”
She became separated from her brother – something that “horrified” her at the time – but she completed the journey.
“I thought she was pretty brave to do that,” Williams said.
Ruth worked as a maid in a hotel in California and learned about the area, notably having olives (which made her sick) for the first time. She made the trip to San Francisco twice while Ralph was stationed there. When she returned, she started working as a seamstress in mills in the county. First, she sewed Army uniforms, switching months with her sister. One would work a month while the other watched all of their children, then they would swap out in the same job. She changed mills and made baby clothes and then ended up working for Jansen making sweaters. For 30 years, she sewed in the mills, leaving that role in the mid-60s.
She didn’t slow down, though.
“All along, she worked, gardened, she canned, she cooked, she cleaned,” Barbara Williams said. “She couldn’t be still. She had to work. It was bred into her, I guess.”
Ralph and Ruth and their family lived in a house in north Iredell that her father had remodeled before moving closer to Statesville. Ralph died in 1997. Ruth continued to remain active in her community. Her garden was what her daughter calls her “happy place” but her work in it was limited after her injuries. So her son got a wagon and set it up as a garden and pulled it close to her house so she could continue to more easily grow green beans and a tomato plant or two.
Picking green beans has long been a part of a trip to Ruth’s for her grandchildren, something they all have enjoyed doing together. Her family has steadily grown and now includes nine grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, six step-grandchildren and one great-great step-grandchild.
“They all rally around her at special times of the year,” Barbara Williams said.
Ruth has also long been active in the Hebron Baptist Church, where the celebration will be held. Her family and community will embrace and celebrate her life – and she’ll get another chance to enjoy their company.
“She gets out every chance she gets if anybody will take her,” Barbara Williams said with a chuckle. “She loves to ride around and look and tell you things about where she used to live and what they used to do. She knows her way around Statesville.
“Her grandchildren love to hear her stories.”
Her impact on them is clear – and now they will be showing their respect and adoration for someone who has given so much to each of them.
“She can quilt, she cooks, can garden, she can do anything that she puts her mind to,” Deanna Williams said.
“She loves her family and her family idolizes her. We all do.”