A life-changing experience: Iredell Animal Control staff gets training to help dogs

A group of dogs that had been running and playing suddenly stopped and moved toward the gate. Another dog had suddenly appeared there and was waiting to join the fray.

This kind of thing happens all the time at dog parks across the country, but this wasn’t happening at one of those. Rather, it was happening for the first time for many of the canine participants at the Iredell County Animal Services adoption center.

Those dogs, who had previously been confined to their kennel, only getting to exercise in the form of the walks, were being trained to socialize and play with each other in the hopes of getting adopted quicker.

“To see these dogs out here getting a chance to play and be dogs makes our hearts happy,” said Christina Lowe, Iredell County Animal Sheltering and Adoptions supervisor. “To see a dog that we had thought may not be good with other dogs come out here and start to play — bowing and tumbling with other dogs is awesome.”

Through a grant provided to Iredell County Animal Services in 2021 by Petco Love, the adoptions center was able to bring in the nationally-renowned dog training nonprofit group Dogs Playing for Life to help train the volunteers at the shelter to identify groups of dogs that play well together so the shelter is able to give the animals the valuable exercise time that they desperately need.

“(A shelter) is such an unnatural environment for dogs,” said Aaron Caldwell, a trainer from Dogs Playing for Life. “It’s restrictive and isolating. Dogs are naturally social creatures, so isolating them is just creating stress and anxiety.

“By giving them a chance to run and play, we’re giving them something more natural to do,” he continued. “It’s enriching both mentally and physically for them.”

During their two-day training session with Iredell Animal Services, the trainers from the Florida-based organization taught the volunteers at the shelter how to identify certain traits in the dogs so they could better pair them with playmates. The also taught them how to coach and police the animals in the play yard to keep all the dogs safe.

Nearly 40 dogs entered into the play yard for evaluation, most of them made multiple trips in those two days, making new friends and coming out of their shell.

“These dogs don’t need to be isolated,” Caldwell said. “We want them to be able to enjoy every day that they’re here at the shelter until they get to go home.”

The employees and volunteers at the adoption center noticed a change in the dogs’ behavior almost immediately.

“Walking through the kennel last night, everyone was quiet,” said Tracy Dixon, the public outreach coordinator for Iredell Animal Services. “They were so worn out and happy last night.”

The program also has another benefit outside getting the dogs some exercise. It offers the shelter a better idea of the each dog’s personality, allowing them to better match the animals to prospective adopters.

“This is a life-changing experience for these dogs,” Dixon said.

The adoption center will be hosting an open house on Saturday, allowing those looking to adopt a dog or cat to come in and see the animals. Adoptions applications will not be taken at that time, but will reopen Monday morning.