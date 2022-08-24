A legacy of faith, family and farming: Bob Stamey remembered for leaving the world a better place

The list of people from Statesville that have gone on to make an impact on the global scale is not a very long one, but with the service he provided to millions of people all around the world, Robert “Bob” Stamey is one of those people.

A pillar of the Iredell County agricultural and political communities for nearly the last five decades, Stamey and his family have left an indelible mark on Statesville and the surrounding area.

Tragically, Stamey passed away Monday while working on the farm that he had spent so many hours working on throughout his life. He was 76.

“This is just a shock,” Frank Johnson, a longtime friend of Stamey’s, said. “It’s hard when something like this happens to someone who was still in such good health and demeanor. He was so positive about life, and all of a sudden, he’s gone.”

Late on Monday evening, the Skid-Steer that he was operating slid into waste lagoon and Stamey became trapped and submerged. Rescuers were unable to reach the vehicle and extract Stamey before it was too late.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell deemed it a “tragic accident.”

Stamey was put in charge of the family farm in 1974, led the cattle farm through an incredible growth period that saw him make his first international delivery within the first year of taking the helm. That delivery was to Hungary. The farm would export cattle to more than 30 other countries over the next 47 years, leading Stamey Farms to become recognized as one of the leading exporters of cattle in all of the United States.

“His farm became known as the home of the dairy industry in North Carolina,” Johnson said. “Back when this county used to have more cows than people.”

“Bob built the most important cattle operation in the world,” Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh said. “Bob leaves us all with a legacy of faith, family, and farming that will rarely be replicated.

Outside of farming, Stamey impacted the Statesville community in many ways. He served as the finance chair for the Broad Street United Methodist Church as well as time spent on the Statesville Planning Board.

“The last time I saw Bob, he was hosting a luncheon for a factory that he helped get started,” Johnson said. “We had a great afternoon just chit-chatting … that was about a month ago.

“The Stamey family always served their community.”

As a last request to better the community he called home, the Stamey community requested that gifts not only be made out to the church that he served on the board for, but also to Mitchell Community College, the place where he met his wife, Pam, in 1968.

“Bob left the world a much better place than he found it,” Kutteh said. “Together with Pam, has insured the family will remain important to all of us well into the future.

The family will host a memorial service for Stamey at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Broad Street United Methodist Church.