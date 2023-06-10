Family and friends gathered inside the Statesville High School football stadium on a picturesque Saturday morning to see nearly 200 Statesville seniors officially graduate and receive their diplomas.

Following the Presentation of Colors and “The Star-Spangled Banner,” Senior Class President Jamarion Brown welcomed those in attendance.

Principal Chad Parker introduced special guests, including Superintendent Dr. Jeff James, and recognized honor graduates and N.C. scholars in addition to other high achievers.

Senior Abigail Hager was the first of two honor speakers to address her fellow graduates.

“Congratulations to the Class of 2023,” said Hager, who will attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. “We did it! … Today marks the celebration of the culmination of the last 13 years of our lives.

“No matter what you have chosen to do after graduation, I am hopeful you find gratification and success in whatever the future holds,” she added. “Regardless of what the future holds for us, my advice to you, the Class of 2023, is to always live your life to the fullest.”

Senior Halee Thomas stepped to the podium after Hager.

Thomas reflected on the trek that led her and her classmates to this day, and she used climbing a ladder as an analogy.

“One year ago, we stepped onto the last rung of our ladder and we did grow up,” Thomas said. “Now we have moved from the top of the ladder to the next level, where we will have to create our own balance.

“This is a major step in our journey, one that should be recognized for its immense significance,” she continued. “It is an act not only of personal commitment but also one of pride. We worked hard to get to this day. But what will you do now? Graduation is not an end goal in itself. It is instead the part of a larger journey of life.

“Our graduation should serve as a launching point, projecting us to wherever our futures are meant to take us.”

After the last graduate crossed the stage and the final diploma was doled out, the cheers from those in attendance subsided and the alma mater was sung, Parker closed commencement by telling the honorees they could turn their tassels and pronounced them graduates.