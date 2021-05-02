A late salute to National Poetry Month

Dang it! Shame on me. I let another significant month slip by: April was National Poetry Month, 30 days for “celebrating the joy, expressiveness, and pure delight of poetry.”
You’d think National Poetry Day would fall sometime in April, which is National Poetry Month, wouldn’t you? But no! Our National Poetry Day is on Oct. 1 this year, not to be confused with International Poetry Day, observed on March 21, the first day of spring.
Probably the two best-known poems from your and my childhood are the nursery rhyme, “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star” and “The Purple Cow” by American poet Gelett Burgess:
I never saw a Purple Cow,
I never hope to see one,
But I can tell you, Anyhow,
I’d rather see than be one!
Lesser known is Mr. Burgess’s sequel to “The Purple Cow”:
Ah, yes! I wrote “The Purple Cow”—
I’m Sorry, now, I Wrote it!
But I can Tell you, Anyhow,
I’ll Kill you if you Quote it!
I was unable to discover the author of “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star,” but found that the poem has five verses. The poem is often sung, but the fifth verse, I am informed, is rarely sung. Why not?
There’s also a National Haiku Poetry Day, which was observed (by someone, somewhere) on April 17. Continuing this line of thought, there may even be a National Limerick Day, probably celebrated in Ireland, although no one seems to know if limericks were invented in the Irish city of that name.
Limericks, you will recall, are five-line poems with the rhyming structure of aabba, not to be confused with the Swedish singing group, ABBA. They, the limericks, are frequently either (1) nonsensical (2) ribald or (3) nonsensical and ribald. As this is a family newspaper, I am restrained from writing my favorite ribald limerick here.
And, yes, there is a Limerick Poetry Day, celebrated on May 12, the birthday of the English illustrator and author of much nonsense verse, Edward Lear (1812-1888).
I like to read a little poetry now and then, but at an early stage in my writing career—I was in the third grade—I realized that rhyming, by me, did not by itself poetry make. In fact, there is something called “free verse poetry” which is much like playing tennis without out-of-bounds lines or a net.
When my brother and I were children, our mother used to read us poems from a book with the unmemorable name of “101 Favorite (Famous?) Poems.” The book may still be in print. There were, however, some good poems in that slim volume.
I remember suffering through Longfellow’s “Daffodils” as a student at Park View Elementary School. It begins: “I wandered lonely as a cloud …” Written in 1807, this poem is long overdue an honorable retirement.
While in Dan Woody’s seventh grade class at Mooresville Junior High, I read REAL poetry: Kipling’s “Gunga Din,” Tennyson’s “Charge of the Light Brigade,” Thayer’s 1888 classic, “Casey at the Bat,” Poe’s “The Raven,” and Alfred Noyes memorable, “The Highwayman.” “Paul Revere’s Ride,” by Henry Longfellow is also an oldie-but-goodie and somewhat makes up for his “Daffodils.”
My personal favorite when I was a young fellow was “Little Orphant Annie,” by James Whitcomb Riley, who was known as “The Hoosier Poet.” A close second favorite poem was Lewis Carrol’s “Jabberwocky,” from his novel, “Through the Looking-Glass,” the sequel to “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.” A looking-glass, by the way, is a mirror.
About the same time, circa 1958, I was in the Boy Scouts, when the Boy Scouts was for Boys. We (Mooresville’s Troop #3, later renumbered as Troop #162) acted out a poem set in World War I, “Pershing at the Front,” for skit night at Schiele Scout Reservation. “Pershing at the Front,” by Arthur Guiterman, can be accessed by going to Google and then typing in the name of the poem. I think more men would like poetry if elementary school teachers — mostly women, God love ‘em — exposed boys to “Pershing at the Front,” “Casey at the Bat” and “The Charge of the Light Brigade.”
I would be remiss not to mention my favorite living poet — Billy Collins. Mr. Collins was our National Poet Laureate from 2001 to 2003, an appointed position. You should read his poem, “Introduction to Poetry.” Another of his poems is “Books,” containing the lines, “I hear the voice of my mother reading to me/ From a chair facing the bed, books about horses and dogs….”
Thanks, Mom, for reading us poetry and stories.
O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Call Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time … in Mooresville, NC.”