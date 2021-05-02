A late salute to National Poetry Month

There’s also a National Haiku Poetry Day, which was observed (by someone, somewhere) on April 17. Continuing this line of thought, there may even be a National Limerick Day, probably celebrated in Ireland, although no one seems to know if limericks were invented in the Irish city of that name.

Limericks, you will recall, are five-line poems with the rhyming structure of aabba, not to be confused with the Swedish singing group, ABBA. They, the limericks, are frequently either (1) nonsensical (2) ribald or (3) nonsensical and ribald. As this is a family newspaper, I am restrained from writing my favorite ribald limerick here.

And, yes, there is a Limerick Poetry Day, celebrated on May 12, the birthday of the English illustrator and author of much nonsense verse, Edward Lear (1812-1888).

I like to read a little poetry now and then, but at an early stage in my writing career—I was in the third grade—I realized that rhyming, by me, did not by itself poetry make. In fact, there is something called “free verse poetry” which is much like playing tennis without out-of-bounds lines or a net.