A LASTING IMPRESSION: Pete Meletis touched many lives, leaves a hole in the heart of Iredell County

Pete Meletis often said “failure is not an option” and that is the mantra of his life — from surviving the brutal battles and cold in Korea to starting and operating successful businesses to making sure homeless veterans had a place to go — failure was not even on his radar.

Meletis, 89, died Saturday, but there’s little he did not touch during his years in Iredell County.

The Veterans Transitional Home in Statesville is largely thanks to Meletis’ persistence. His business acumen, which got its roots in Statesville in the 1970s and extended to the development of the Exit 36 corridor in Mooresville nearly two decades later, left its mark on Iredell County.

Meletis was a hero and had a big heart. He loved others and demonstrated this by his heart of service, compassion and giving. He never shied away from hard work as is evident in his military career and his service to the country and his commitment and dedication to the community.

He was many things: a veteran, an advocate for his fellow veterans, a businessman and true friend who cared about others and looked for ways to help them. That was evident in how his friends spoke about him.