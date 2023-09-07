Parents and students got help in the form of a laundry facility thanks to a financial gift from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Lake Norman NC Stake to the Iredell-Statesville School Foundation for Excellence in Public Education.

A room in the Unity Center on Salisbury Road will be converted into a laundry room as part of the foundation’s programs, giving access to a safe and free laundry facility for those in need.

“With many children experiencing homelessness, we wanted to help the Food & Clothing Pantry get the equipment necessary to meet basic needs,” President Tim Smith said. He is a faith leader for the Church of Jesus Christ in the greater Lake Norman area. “Our hope is that, as their needs are met, these children can better focus on their education and create a future of independence and productivity.”

Iredell-Statesville Schools Community Engagement Director Marlene Scott said that roughly half of the district’s students located in Statesville need some form of assistance, and this is another way of doing that.

“What a huge blessing this is going to be for our families and our students. People would not believe how many students and families suffer from not being able to wash their clothes regularly. This is one more way we can reach those families and students.

The laundry room at the Unity Center is expected to be ready near the end of the month and will provide space, equipment, and laundry supplies for families to wash and dry their clothing for no cost and in a safe environment.

“Folks can come and go as they need to wash their clothes, and it’s a welcoming place for those that don’t have a washer and dryer to save a little money and Iredell-Statesville School is providing another opportunity and a place to get their clothes washed,” Scott said

Once it is up and running, those who have questions or would like to use the facility can contact Marlene Scott at 704-924-2028, ext. 8036, or at 704-253-3188.

The Church of Jesus Christ is sponsoring a laundry supplies drive from Sept 17 to Oct. 29 and invites Iredell County community members to join this initiative. Donations will be accepted on Sundays at the Latter-day Saint church buildings — 426 Jane Sowers Road in Statesville, and at 148 Lazy Lane in Mooresville — between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.