Having a love of learning and adventure and a heart for others describes Mildred “Billie” Ikard Bourgeois, who will be turning 100 years old Friday, Aug. 7.
Billie, who lives in the Lake Norman area, was born Aug. 7, 1920, which was the same year that women finally gained the right to vote, and she has always been pleased to have had that happen in her birth year, said Joan Southern, who served as one of Billie’s caregivers. “She loved politics and never missed voting.”
Billie grew up in Cyril, Oklahoma, where her parents leased land from the Native Americans. The oldest of four children, Billie had three younger brothers. During her adolescence, she experienced this Dust Bowl country. An active young person, Billie, was a ‘tomboy’ and loved riding horses, playing basketball in high school, loved adventure, and having a good time, said Southern.
When Billie started college, World War II began and in her junior years at Oklahoma College for Women, Billie left to “do her part in winning the war.” She went to a radio and electronics school where she learned technical skills, which were essential when she joined the U.S. Navy. Billie spent the war years repairing radios in airplanes coming from war zones so that they could return. She was proud of being able to serve her country, said Southern.
Rector Brad Mullis, who serves as the pastor at Trinity Episcopal Church in Statesville, where Billie is a member and continues to attend whenever possible, shared a favorite quote that he remembers Billie telling about her service in the war. She said “I was just convinced they couldn’t win the war without me. That’s why I signed up.”
It was while in the Navy that Billie met her husband, Fred Bourgeois. After the war was over, the couple married and moved to Houston, Texas, where Billie returned to college and received a bachelor’s degree in 1953 and then a master’s degree in education. Fred was working for Eastern Airlines and was transferred to Charlotte.
Billie taught for a number of years and continued her education wherever she was, including a summer at the University of California, Los Angeles, taking courses at the University of North Carolina in Charlotte, and eventually earning a doctorate in education from the University of North Carolina in Greensboro. She continued her teaching career, at all levels from elementary to college and “was a creative and excellent teacher,” Southern said.
“Her inquisitive nature led her to never stop learning. She is one of the most knowledgeable and wise women I have ever known,” said Patti West, executive director of Fifth Street Ministries, where Billie volunteered. “For decades, my wish has been to be more like her ‘when I grow up.’"
The Bourgeois’ moved to the Lake Norman area in the 1960s and built the house where the couple raised their two children, Margaret and Charlie, and where Billie still lives today. It was here that Billie’s adventurous side continued to blossom as she became an expert in water skiing, boating, and other water sports.
They joined Trinity Episcopal Church in Statesville, where they attended faithfully and participated in outreach programs and other activities.
Mullis said that he has served at the church for 17 years and Billie was in her 80s when he got there.
“Her attendance up until the pandemic has been very faithful. She drove up until the age of 96, and then her caregivers brought her after that,” Mullis said. “She is a great inspirational person, and is much beloved in this congregation.”
After retirement, Billie remained active and was involved in multiple community outreach projects including Fifth Street Ministries.
“Billie was on our very first board of directors, and her love for Fifth Street never waned,” said West. “She has been one of our best supporters for 30 years, and only stopped volunteering within the last few years. She was a huge advocate for My Sister's House and was one of the driving forces behind the construction of a new facility in the early 2000s. Her drive to be the change, and her commitment to making the world a better place was immeasurable. She did that in all facets of her life. How grateful I am that she chose Fifth Street as a place to share her passion about life.”
Mullis said that Billie “has a real heart for the poor and those who do not have. Up until her 90s, she was handing out bacon at Fifth Street ministries.” He also told about a picture the church has of her with a hammer in hand working at a Habitat house build in her 80s.
Following her retirement, Billie also continued other skills and interests including quilting, stitching, helping at church yard sales, and traveling.
Southern said that “Billie loved traveling, having visited all the states and many countries. Some of her favorites were Israel, Russia, and Antarctica.”
Mullis said that Billie took a trip to Antarctica after he had gotten to the church; therefore, she would have been in her 80s at the time. This trip helped her complete a visit to all of the continents.
“Those who have known Billie, either as a longtime friend or briefly, are truly blessed by her sharing her life,” said Southern. “She always meets each person with a smile and makes each one feel important. She is always concerned about others. Her kindness, wisdom, honesty, and humor will always remain in the hearts of those who know her.”
Those wanting to wish Billie a happy 100th birthday can join in a drive-by birthday party at the church, 801 Henkel Road, Statesville, on Aug. 9 from 2-3 p.m. You can drive through the parking lot and express your love and best wishes for her by giving a wave, tooting your car horns and wishing her a very happy birthday.
Clipper’s Flowers of Lake Norman is providing a floral arrangement for her birthday and Johnson’s Greenhouse of Statesville is contributing 100 balloons. Home Instead Care is planning to decorate her yard on Friday morning as a special birthday treat.
