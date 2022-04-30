A fitting tribute: Boys and Girls Club, Trinity Episcopal honor James Hogan for his contributions

While all the vehicles parked outside of the club tipped off James Hogan that something was going on at the Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont, he didn’t expect that Friday’s celebration was in honor of him.

“To have this was an enormous surprise, was very humbling, and I’m very grateful,” Hogan said.

His former church, Trinity Episcopal Church, gathered donations to purchase six picnic tables that now sit outside the Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont, where he once served as the chairman on its board of directors.

He said the fact that the donation came from the church members touched him as well. “I’m so glad to see them being part of this, it is so overwhelming.”

Children at the Boys & Girls Club might not notice the small plaque on each picnic table that celebrates Hogan and his leadership and contributions to the club as well as his former church at Trinity won’t be forgotten anytime soon.

“It was a collaborative effort, between the church, which had seen what James had done for the community, and what he did for the Boys & Girls Club, which was tremendous,” Clarissa Young said. She is the executive director of the Boys & Girls Club.

Five years ago, Hogan began volunteering with the Boys & Girls Club before he joined the board and became the chairman. Hogan worked at Mitchell Community as the vice president for advancement before he took his current position as assistant vice chancellor for engagement at Western Carolina University, which was why he stepdown from his leadership positions locally.

For the church, it was simply a way to honor someone who had given back to them, and with his efforts with the Boys & Girls Club and it was an obvious way to pay tribute to him.

“He was gung-ho about the Boys & Girls Club, and this was his passion,” Jean Foster said, who is with Trinity Episcopal Church. “We sent one email to ask for contributions, and got it in abundance.”

The Rev. Brad Mullis said Hogan helped the church transition to live streaming its services during the COVID-19 pandemic, which was vital as what was once expected to be over in a few weeks stretched out over the past two years.

“It was a nice production, and I hate to use that word about a church service, but when we had members come back they said they watched online, enjoyed the service, and enjoyed the presentation. It’s not a contest, but it showed we took it seriously,” Mullis said.

That was just one example, Mullis said whether it was how Hogan handled the church’s newsletter or by being a member of the choir, he was an important member of the congregation.

While it was a celebration of Hogan, he was glad to have a number of community leaders gathered at the Boys & Girls Club, which serves hundreds of children in South Statesville.

“It’s affirming. The best thing we can do is bring folk together than can help,” Hogan said. “People of faith, people who work in education, people who serve, all sitting around the table at the Boys & Girls Club is amazing.”

