A few ideas on how to win an election

Voters do not elect strangers — A candidate who seeks feedback from just a few voters is like one of the blind men in Kipling’s poem trying to understand an elephant from just a trunk, a leg or the tail of this massive animal. A candidate should travel his entire district to buy or interact with merchants in stores, diners, coffee shops and grocery stores. One cup of diner coffee may yield 100 times the cost in ideas or contracts.

Attend church regularly — If possible attend several church events per month. One might consider serving on a church committee or, if elected, as a deacon or elder. You can do good work in your church and your family will benefit too.

Join the local chamber of commerce — If you own a business, it is imperative that you participate. Most chambers have several business receptions after hours every month. Also many chambers have business expos or street fairs. If possible, exhibit at the business fair or host an after-hours event. Attend as many of these as you can work into your schedule.

Join a service club like the Rotary Club, Kiwanis or the Civitans — These groups consist of most local leaders in the town. You will learn quite a bit about what is happening before it becomes public knowledge. These members are good citizens who regularly vote.